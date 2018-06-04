Pentagon strikes al Qaeda's Somalia affiliate

Washington (CNN) The US military carried out several drone strikes in Somalia in the last few weeks, targeting dozens of anti-government militants who the Pentagon said were associated with the local al Qaeda affiliate, al-Shabaab.

The US military conducted an airstrike Saturday that targeted a group of al-Shabaab militants about 26 miles southwest of Bosasso, Somalia, according to US Africa Command, which oversees US military operations on the continent.

Africa Command said Monday that 27 "terrorists" were killed in that strike.

On Thursday, US forces conducted an airstrike 30 miles southwest of Somalia's capital, Mogadishu. Africa Command said that strike killed 12 "terrorists."

No civilian casualties

