Democrats warn Trump on North Korea deal

(CNN) Top Senate Democrats cautioned President Donald Trump on Monday that they would not support lifting sanctions against North Korea unless a nuclear agreement with that country met five standards they laid out in a letter to the President.

The principles would require North Korea to denuclearize and get rid of all biological and chemical weapons, end production and enrichment of nuclear materials, scrap its ballistic missile program and allow robust inspections. The agreement also would have to be permanent.

"If President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un and receives a deal that truly lives up to these principles, he will have made world a safer place," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters on a conference call as the letter to Trump was released. "But if he tries to reach a deal with Kim Jong Un just for the sake of reaching a deal and the agreement fails to live up to principles we laid out, he will have been bested at negotiating table yet again."

The Democratic leader, a frequent and vocal Trump critic, said Democrats "hope" the talks will be successful but also said Trump must be willing to back away from the negotiating table if he can't secure a good deal.

Read More