(CNN) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has a long list of things to do this summer, hoping to net a string of smaller but solid victories for Republicans -- including members of his conference up for re-election -- as well as the President.

Among the largest tasks facing senators as they return from recess Monday, McConnell has said over the next few weeks he will move several government spending bills, packaged together into small groups, to restore "regular order" on appropriations bills, something that hasn't been achieved in many years.

The push comes after bipartisan frustration over a process that led to agency shutdowns earlier this year and governing by "continuing resolutions," large catch-all bills that were not carefully tailored to the needs of agencies.

The sentiment to change was reenforced by Trump who vowed never again to sign one of the giant bills.

