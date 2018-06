Melania Trump attends first official event in 24 days

Washington (CNN) First lady Melania Trump, who has not been seen publicly for the past 24 days, attended an official White House event with President Donald Trump Monday afternoon.

The event, a private East Room reception for more than 40 Gold Star military families , was not in and of itself an unusual activity for the first lady of the United States. However, the first lady's absence makes her appearance all the more newsworthy.

The Gold Star event on Monday was closed to the press, with no opportunity for media photos or video, a decision made out of respect for the military family members, Trump's communications director Stephanie Grisham told CNN. It's the same treatment a similar event the Trump's hosted last year got.

A person inside the room told CNN's Jeff Zeleny that the President made a lighthearted joke about the first lady's extended absence from public view, saying the media was asking: "Where's Melania?"

He went on for a minute or so, saying the media was speculating where she has been.

