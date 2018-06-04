Koch brothers launch aggressive campaign against Trump trade moves

(CNN) The Koch brothers' conservative political network is launching an aggressive "multi-year, multimillion-dollar" campaign against the tariffs and trade restrictions being pursued by the Trump administration.

Americans for Prosperity, Freedom Partners Chamber of Commerce and the LIBRE Initiative announced the campaign Monday to "champion the far-reaching benefits of trade and oppose tariffs and other barriers" through "paid media, activist education and grassroots mobilization, lobbying and policy analysis."

In a document that lists the network's "trade principles," the groups urge President Donald Trump to "permanently lift the recent steel and aluminum tariffs," "permanently lift the proposed additional tariffs on imports from China" and "permanently lift the recent solar panel and washing machine tariffs."

The groups also recommend "modernizing NAFTA" and resuming negotiations on a pair of trade deals abandoned by the administration: the Trans-Pacific Partnership and Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership.

Last week, Trump's administration announced steep tariffs on steel and aluminum from close allies Canada, Mexico and the European Union. All three have promised retaliatory actions of their own. And on Friday, Trump said he "wouldn't mind" scrapping the North American Free Trade Agreement.

