CNN anchor calls out Trump team's 'writhing hydra of dishonesty'

By Lindsey Ellefson, CNN

Updated 9:25 AM ET, Mon June 4, 2018

(CNN)CNN's "New Day" co-anchor John Berman called out President Donald Trump's attorneys Monday over the White House's shifting statements on Donald Trump Jr.'s 2016 meeting with Russians at Trump Tower.

Berman likened the revelation that Trump "dictated" a misleading statement about the meeting to The New York Times to "a writhing hydra of dishonesty."
"You chop off one lie, and two more emerge in its place," he added.
To make the point, he played a series of clips showing Trump attorney Jay Sekulow and White House press secretary Sarah Sanders denying Trump dictated the statement. Then, he played one of Trump's lawyers and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani saying the team's "recollection keeps changing."
    "It seems, Mr. Mayor, the biggest failure in recollection was the recollection to actually tell the truth," Berman concluded.

