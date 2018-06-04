Dem senator accuses Trump admin of 'cruel' effort against immigrant children

Washington (CNN) A Democratic senator is accusing the Trump administration of being part of a "cruel" effort against unauthorized immigrant children after he was denied entry to a Texas immigration center for unaccompanied minors when he showed up asking for a tour of the facility.

Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley -- who acknowledged that he had been told in advance he wouldn't be admitted to the facility -- told CNN's "New Day" Monday morning that he believes President Donald Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Department of Homeland Security "do not want members of Congress or the public to know what's going on" in the center.

"It's damaging to children, putting them through a horrific experience in a land where they know no one and they don't know where they're being sent and don't understand why they're being sent just as a way to be, if you will, cruel as a strategy of deterrence, not deterrence from people crossing the border, deterrence from people seeking asylum," Merkley said.

CNN has reached out to both the White House and the Administration for Children and Families, a part of the Department of Health and Human Services, for comment.

Merkley told CNN that when his team called to request a tour of the center where "upwards of 1,000 children are being held," they were told that it was the facility's policy not to admit anyone.

