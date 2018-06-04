Dem senator accuses Trump admin of 'cruel' effort against immigrant children

Washington (CNN) A Democratic senator is accusing the Trump administration of being part of a "cruel" effort against unauthorized immigrant children after he was denied entry to a Texas immigration center for unaccompanied minors when he showed up asking for a tour of the facility.

Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley -- who acknowledged that he had been told in advance he wouldn't be admitted to the facility -- told CNN's "New Day" Monday morning that he believes President Donald Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Department of Homeland Security "do not want members of Congress or the public to know what's going on" in the center.

"It's damaging to children, putting them through a horrific experience in a land where they know no one and they don't know where they're being sent and don't understand why they're being sent just as a way to be, if you will, cruel as a strategy of deterrence, not deterrence from people crossing the border, deterrence from people seeking asylum," Merkley said.

A spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department's Administration for Children and Families, which handles the care of immigrant children alone in custody, said the senator and his team tried to enter the center "unannounced" and was broadcasting live on social media. The spokesperson said Merkley did not follow "appropriate processes," as other lawmakers have, to visit the center.

"Thankfully for the safety, security and dignity of the children being cared for there, they were denied access," the spokesperson said. "The Department of Health and Human Services takes the legal mandate to care for these children seriously. No one who arrives unannounced at one of our shelters demanding access to the children in our care will be permitted, even those claiming to be US Senators. ... We would welcome him to engage in (the appropriate) process so that he may visit the facility to make headway on this important issue, rather than just headlines."

