Giuliani: Trump shooting Comey just a 'hypothetical'

Washington (CNN) Rudy Giuliani called his example of President Donald Trump being able to shoot James Comey and not be prosecuted an exaggerated hypothetical example of presidential immunity and insisted Trump would not pardon himself in the Russia probe in any case.

"I said, you know very theoretically, the answer is the President can't be prosecuted for anything," Giuliani said on CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time."

He continued, "That would be entirely ridiculous. ... It was a hypothetical."

Giuliani's comment to CNN's Chris Cuomo came after he told HuffPost he believed the President could not be indicted while in office and went so far as to say that Trump could shoot the former FBI director and not face charges before being impeached.

Still, he stood by the remark about hypothetically shooting the former FBI director as an example of his belief in the strength of the President's immunity.

