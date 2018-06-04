Washington (CNN) Former President George H.W. Bush has been discharged from a Maine hospital after being admitted due to low blood pressure about a week ago, his spokesman said on Monday.

"President @GeorgeHWBush was discharged from @SMHCHealth today after being treated for low blood pressure. The president is deeply appreciative both for the terrific care and the many good wishes he has received," tweeted Jim McGrath, the 41st President's spokesman.

Bush's spokesman said in late May that the former president had been admitted to Southern Maine Health Care "after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue."

McGrath said days later that Bush was "in good spirits" as the hospital addressed his blood pressure.

While still in the Maine hospital, Bush said on Twitter that he was passing the time reading a book about his relationship with his late wife, former first lady Barbara Bush.

