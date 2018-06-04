(CNN) Give Rod Blagojevich -- and his wife, Patti Blagojevich -- credit: They know what makes President Donald Trump tick.

For weeks before Trump stunned the political world by floating the possibility of pardoning the currently incarcerated Rod Blagojevich, the ex-governor and his family had been on a PR campaign aimed directly at the President of the United States.

It all began -- or ended? -- for Blagojevich in mid-April, when the Supreme Court rejected a chance to hear his appeal, virtually ensuring he would be in prison through 2024. (Blagojevich has been in prison since 2011.)

Less than a month later, Blagojevich wrote an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal protesting his conviction. "The rule of law is under assault in America. It is being perverted and abused by the people sworn to enforce and uphold it. Some in the Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation are abusing their power to criminalize the routine practices of politics and government," he wrote.

Sound like the sort of message that might appeal to anyone you know?