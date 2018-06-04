Trump: I have 'absolute right to pardon myself'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump asserted Monday that he has the right to pardon himself but suggested that he won't use that power, adding that the special counsel investigation is "unconstitutional."

"As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms!" the President tweeted.

The President then called Robert Mueller's investigation "UNCONSTITUTIONAL" but said he would "play the game" because he has "done nothing wrong."

Trump's comments come after one of his attorneys in the Russia investigation, Rudy Giuliani, said Sunday that Trump "probably does" have the power to pardon himself, but won't.

"He has no intention of pardoning himself." Giuliani also said on Sunday. "It would be an open question. I think it would probably get answered by gosh, that's what the Constitution says, and if you want to change it, change it. But yes."