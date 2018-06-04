Democrats have more to lose in California than a few primaries

(CNN) Democratic dreams of regaining a House majority are taking a nightmarish turn in California, where a surge of new candidates risk splitting the vote on Tuesday and, in the process, shutting themselves out of the general election in a handful of swing districts.

It's an odd state of affairs, the unintended consequence of voters' decision in 2010 to move California to a nonpartisan primary system. Under the current setup, the top two vote-getters advance regardless of party affiliation, meaning Democrats are not guaranteed a place on the ballot in November.

But the problems run deeper than the quirks of the process. If Democrats fail to make the final menu in districts most analysts rate as up for grabs in the general, confidence in party leadership, its campaign arms and leading outside spenders will come under threat, along with the tenuous ideological détente that's made 2018 a quieter season than many expected.

A California collapse would prime progressive activists to ramp up their criticism of organizations like the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which they've frequently accused of clumsily thumbing the scales and pushing out more ideologically ambitious candidates. Other party establishment figures and groups, similarly seeking to place and avoid blame, will surely return fire (and then some), ascribing the mess to a combination of missteps by electoral neophytes and overwhelmed state and national operatives.

The sum result: a party thrown deeper into internal crisis and distracted by internal sniping -- which will extend way beyond California -- at precisely the moment it most needs to be focused on uniting and energizing its coalition.

Read More