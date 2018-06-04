Bill Clinton says he doesn't owe Monica Lewinsky an apology

Washington (CNN) Former President Bill Clinton defended himself Monday from recent criticism of his affair with Monica Lewinsky in light of the #MeToo movement, telling NBC's "Today" he never reached out to the former White House intern following the scandal.

Asked if he owed Lewinsky an apology, Clinton told NBC's Craig Melvin, "No, I do not -- I have never talked to her. But I did say publicly on more than one occasion that I was sorry. That's very different. The apology was public."

In an essay for Vanity Fair published earlier this year, Lewinsky said she was questioning the narrative surrounding the affair, which played a central role in Clinton's eventual impeachment.

"Now, at 44, I'm beginning (just beginning) to consider the implications of power differentials that were so vast between a president and a White House intern," she wrote. "I'm beginning to entertain the notion that in such a circumstance the idea of consent might well be rendered moot."

Clinton publicly acknowledged at the National Prayer Breakfast in 1998 that he had "sinned."

