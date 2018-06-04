Bill Clinton's answer on Lewinsky shows why Democrats want distance in 2018

(CNN) Bill Clinton's defensive response to questions about his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky and the #MeToo movement are just one reason Democrats want distance from the former President, top Democratic operatives told CNN on Monday.

Clinton, speaking with NBC in an interview with aired Monday, defended himself from recent criticism about his handling of his affair with Lewinsky in 1995. The response, which comes amid a public reckoning and national conversation about equality that the treatment of women in the workplace, at times grew defensive, with Clinton stating that "a lot of the facts have been conveniently omitted to make the story work."

When asked if he owed Lewinsky an apology, Clinton said, "No, I do not -- I have never talked to her. But I did say publicly on more than one occasion that I was sorry. That's very different. The apology was public."

Clinton did tell an audience at the National Prayer Breakfast in 1998 that he had "sinned," adding that it was "important to me that everybody who has been hurt know that the sorrow I feel is genuine -- first and most important, my family, also my friends, my staff, my Cabinet, Monica Lewinsky and her family, and the American people."

Democrats had wondered how Clinton, once a hot commodity on the campaign trail, would take on questions about the #MeToo movement and his history. And his answer on Monday, said one top Democrat, who requested anonymity to speak candidly, showed why having him stump for a candidate is far too risky.

