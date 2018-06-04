Breaking News

Kennedy keeps eye toward legacy in same-sex wedding cake case

By Joan Biskupic, CNN legal analyst & Supreme Court biographer

Updated 3:09 PM ET, Mon June 4, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Supreme Court sides with baker in cake case
Supreme Court sides with baker in cake case

    JUST WATCHED

    Supreme Court sides with baker in cake case

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Supreme Court sides with baker in cake case 01:40

(CNN)Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy tried to make clear on Monday that he was not retreating from his landmark 2015 decision allowing same-sex marriage nationwide, while he sided with a Colorado baker who refused to create a wedding cake for two gay men.

Slowly reading excerpts of his ruling from the court's bench, the bespectacled 81-year-old justice first emphasized the importance of protecting the rights and dignity of gay persons who want to marry.
"Gay couples cannot be treated as social outcasts," said Kennedy, who has been the author of every Supreme Court gay rights ruling since 1996, including the decisive 5-4 ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges three years ago, which opened the door to gay marriage across America.
But Kennedy, cautiously balancing two tenets, stressed that a second principle must also be respected: freedom of religion. In this situation, he said in the 7-2 decision, religion was not.
    This was the first major gay-rights case to reach the court since 2015, and an overriding question was how Kennedy, a centrist conservative, would address the competing values. The importance of his voice in this area cannot be overstated. For more than two decades, Kennedy has provided key votes and penned the legal rationale for gay rights.
    Read More
    In recent years Kennedy has pondered retirement -- and there is currently no clear signal of his plans. Any assessment of his legacy would focus, in good measure, on his opinions highlighting the dignity of gay people. He appeared to take care to preserve that emphasis on Monday, even as he ruled against two gay men.
    Kennedy said the Colorado Civil Rights Commission, which had sanctioned Christian baker Jack Phillips for discrimination, revealed "a clear and impermissible hostility toward the sincere religious beliefs that motivated his objection" to creating the cake for Charlie Craig and Dave Mullins.
    Kennedy observed that a commissioner had disparaged Phillips by asserting that religion has been used to justify slavery and the Holocaust. The commissioner also described a person's faith as "one of the most despicable pieces of rhetoric that people can use" to hurt others.
    "This sentiment is inappropriate for a Commission charged with the solemn responsibility of fair and neutral enforcement of Colorado's anti-discrimination law -- a law that protects discrimination on the basis of religion as well as sexual orientation."
    Anthony Kennedy, the longest-serving member of the current Supreme Court, was appointed by President Ronald Reagan in 1988. He is a conservative justice but has provided crucial swing votes in many cases.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Anthony Kennedy, the longest-serving member of the current Supreme Court, was appointed by President Ronald Reagan in 1988. He is a conservative justice but has provided crucial swing votes in many cases.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 38
    Kennedy was born in Sacramento, California, on July 23, 1936. In this photo, circa 1939, he sits between his mother, Gladys, and his sister, Nancy.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy was born in Sacramento, California, on July 23, 1936. In this photo, circa 1939, he sits between his mother, Gladys, and his sister, Nancy.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 38
    Kennedy wears his Cub Scout uniform as he poses with his brother, Tim, circa 1946.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy wears his Cub Scout uniform as he poses with his brother, Tim, circa 1946.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 38
    Kennedy, third from right in the front row, stands with other Cub Scouts in the 1940s.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy, third from right in the front row, stands with other Cub Scouts in the 1940s.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 38
    Kennedy, right, spent time with the California Army National Guard after finishing law school in 1961. The man on the left, John J. Hamlyn Jr., also became a lawyer like Kennedy.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy, right, spent time with the California Army National Guard after finishing law school in 1961. The man on the left, John J. Hamlyn Jr., also became a lawyer like Kennedy.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 38
    Kennedy, right, and Hamlyn pose for a photo after basic training.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy, right, and Hamlyn pose for a photo after basic training.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 38
    After more than a decade as a lawyer, Kennedy became a judge on the US Court of Appeals in 1975. He was nominated by President Gerald Ford on the recommendation of California Gov. Ronald Reagan.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    After more than a decade as a lawyer, Kennedy became a judge on the US Court of Appeals in 1975. He was nominated by President Gerald Ford on the recommendation of California Gov. Ronald Reagan.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 38
    This courtroom photo of Kennedy was taken in 1976.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    This courtroom photo of Kennedy was taken in 1976.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 38
    Kennedy has breakfast with his wife, Mary, and his son Gregory in 1984.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy has breakfast with his wife, Mary, and his son Gregory in 1984.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 38
    Kennedy and his wife walk together in Sacramento, California, in 1987.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy and his wife walk together in Sacramento, California, in 1987.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 38
    From 1965 to 1988, Kennedy was also a professor of constitutional law at the University of the Pacific&#39;s McGeorge School of Law.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    From 1965 to 1988, Kennedy was also a professor of constitutional law at the University of the Pacific's McGeorge School of Law.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 38
    In 1987, Kennedy was nominated by President Reagan to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by Lewis Powell&#39;s retirement. The nomination came after the confirmation failures of nominees Robert Bork and Douglas Ginsburg.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    In 1987, Kennedy was nominated by President Reagan to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by Lewis Powell's retirement. The nomination came after the confirmation failures of nominees Robert Bork and Douglas Ginsburg.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 38
    Kennedy, center, talks with US Sens. Ted Kennedy, left, and Joe Biden before a confirmation hearing in Washington. The two Kennedys are not related.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy, center, talks with US Sens. Ted Kennedy, left, and Joe Biden before a confirmation hearing in Washington. The two Kennedys are not related.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 38
    Kennedy meets with President Reagan in the Oval Office.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy meets with President Reagan in the Oval Office.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 38
    Kennedy is joined by his wife as he is sworn in by Chief Justice William Rehnquist on February 18, 1988. Reagan is on the right.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy is joined by his wife as he is sworn in by Chief Justice William Rehnquist on February 18, 1988. Reagan is on the right.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 38
    Kennedy, top right, appears in a formal Supreme Court portrait in April 1988. In the front row, from left, are Thurgood Marshall, William Brennan Jr., Chief Justice William Rehnquist, Byron White and and Harry Blackmun. In the back row, from left, are Antonin Scalia, John Paul Stevens, Sandra Day O&#39;Connor and Kennedy.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy, top right, appears in a formal Supreme Court portrait in April 1988. In the front row, from left, are Thurgood Marshall, William Brennan Jr., Chief Justice William Rehnquist, Byron White and and Harry Blackmun. In the back row, from left, are Antonin Scalia, John Paul Stevens, Sandra Day O'Connor and Kennedy.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 38
    Kennedy speaks at the McGeorge School of Law in 1991. He delivered the inaugural address in a lecture series named for the late Archie Hefner, whose portrait is behind Kennedy. Hefner was a prominent Sacramento attorney active in numerous civic and charitable groups. He died in 1988.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy speaks at the McGeorge School of Law in 1991. He delivered the inaugural address in a lecture series named for the late Archie Hefner, whose portrait is behind Kennedy. Hefner was a prominent Sacramento attorney active in numerous civic and charitable groups. He died in 1988.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 38
    Kennedy is on the far right in this Supreme Court portrait from 1998. In the front row, from left, are Antonin Scalia, John Paul Stevens, Chief Justice William Rehnquist, Sandra Day O&#39;Connor and Kennedy. In the back row, from left, are Ruth Bader Ginsburg, David Souter, Clarence Thomas and Stephen Breyer.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy is on the far right in this Supreme Court portrait from 1998. In the front row, from left, are Antonin Scalia, John Paul Stevens, Chief Justice William Rehnquist, Sandra Day O'Connor and Kennedy. In the back row, from left, are Ruth Bader Ginsburg, David Souter, Clarence Thomas and Stephen Breyer.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 38
    In 2004, Kennedy speaks to high school students at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    In 2004, Kennedy speaks to high school students at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 38
    Kennedy speaks during a Senate subcommittee hearing in 2002.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy speaks during a Senate subcommittee hearing in 2002.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 38
    Kennedy discusses the court&#39;s budget requests with a House committee in April 2005.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy discusses the court's budget requests with a House committee in April 2005.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 38
    Kennedy participates in a panel discussion in Washington in November 2005.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy participates in a panel discussion in Washington in November 2005.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 38
    Kennedy receives an honorary degree at New York University in May 2006.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy receives an honorary degree at New York University in May 2006.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 38
    Kennedy delivers the commencement address at New York University.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy delivers the commencement address at New York University.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 38
    In February 2007, Kennedy testifies at a Senate committee hearing on judicial security and independence.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    In February 2007, Kennedy testifies at a Senate committee hearing on judicial security and independence.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 38
    Kennedy testifies before a House subcommittee in March 2007. He and fellow Justice Clarence Thomas spoke about concerns with the ongoing remodeling of the court building, the reduction of paperwork due to electronic media, and the disparity of pay between federal judges and lawyers working in the private sector.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy testifies before a House subcommittee in March 2007. He and fellow Justice Clarence Thomas spoke about concerns with the ongoing remodeling of the court building, the reduction of paperwork due to electronic media, and the disparity of pay between federal judges and lawyers working in the private sector.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 38
    The Supreme Court meets with President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden in September 2009. From left are Samuel Alito, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Kennedy, John Paul Stevens, Chief Justice John Roberts, Obama, Sonia Sotomayor, Biden, Antonin Scalia, Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer and retired Justice David Souter.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    The Supreme Court meets with President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden in September 2009. From left are Samuel Alito, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Kennedy, John Paul Stevens, Chief Justice John Roberts, Obama, Sonia Sotomayor, Biden, Antonin Scalia, Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer and retired Justice David Souter.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 38
    Kennedy leaves after a Catholic Mass in Washington in October 2009.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy leaves after a Catholic Mass in Washington in October 2009.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 38
    Kennedy joins the President and other officials at a memorial for the victims of a shooting in Tucson, Arizona, in 2011.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy joins the President and other officials at a memorial for the victims of a shooting in Tucson, Arizona, in 2011.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 38
    Kennedy smiles as he is introduced to faculty members at the University of Pennsylvania Law School in October 2013. Kennedy was teaching there for a week.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy smiles as he is introduced to faculty members at the University of Pennsylvania Law School in October 2013. Kennedy was teaching there for a week.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 38
    Kennedy is saluted by sailors as he tours the USS John C. Stennis in 2015.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy is saluted by sailors as he tours the USS John C. Stennis in 2015.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 38
    Kennedy testifies about a Supreme Court budget request during a House subcommittee meeting in 2015.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy testifies about a Supreme Court budget request during a House subcommittee meeting in 2015.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 38
    President Obama greets Kennedy and other Supreme Court justices before his final State of the Union address in January 2016.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    President Obama greets Kennedy and other Supreme Court justices before his final State of the Union address in January 2016.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 38
    Kennedy, second from left, joins other Supreme Court justices in February 2017 during President Donald Trump&#39;s first address to a joint session of Congress.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy, second from left, joins other Supreme Court justices in February 2017 during President Donald Trump's first address to a joint session of Congress.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 38
    Kennedy and President Trump attend the swearing-in ceremony for new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch in April 2017. Kennedy delivered the judicial oath.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy and President Trump attend the swearing-in ceremony for new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch in April 2017. Kennedy delivered the judicial oath.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 38
    Gorsuch smiles at Kennedy before taking the judicial oath.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Gorsuch smiles at Kennedy before taking the judicial oath.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 38
    Kennedy and Trump walk together after Gorsuch&#39;s swearing-in ceremony.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Kennedy and Trump walk together after Gorsuch's swearing-in ceremony.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 38
    Trump stands with the Supreme Court at Gorsuch&#39;s formal investiture ceremony in June 2017. From left are Elena Kagan, Samuel Alito, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Kennedy, Chief Justice John Roberts, Trump, Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor.
    Photos: Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy
    Trump stands with the Supreme Court at Gorsuch's formal investiture ceremony in June 2017. From left are Elena Kagan, Samuel Alito, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Kennedy, Chief Justice John Roberts, Trump, Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 38
    01 Justice Kennedy life RESTRICTED 02 Justice Anthony Kennedy Life03 Justice Anthony Kennedy life04 Justice Anthony Kennedy RESTRICTED05 Justice Anthony Kennedy RESTRICTED06 Justice Anthony Kennedy RESTRICTED 07 Justice Anthony Kennedy RESTRICTED Justice Kennedy Portrait 197608 Justice Anthony Kennedy RESTRICTED09 Justice Kennedy life RESTRICTED 10 Justice Anthony Kennedy RESTRICTED11 Justice Anthony Kennedy life12 Justice Anthony Kennedy life 13 Justice Anthony Kennedy 14 Justice Kennedy Life RESTRICTED 15 Justice Kennedy life16 Justice Kennedy Life RESTRICTED 17 Justice Anthony Kennedy life18 Justice Anthony Kennedy life 19 Justice Kennedy Life RESTRICTED22 Justice Anthony Kennedy life 20 Justice Kennedy life RESTRICTED 21 Justice Anthony Kennedy life 25 Justice Kennedy life RESTRICTED 26 Justice Kennedy life RESTRICTED 23 Justice Anthony Kennedy life 24 Justice Anthony Kennedy life 27 Justice Kennedy life 28 Justice Kennedy life RESTRICTED 29 Justice Kennedy life 32 Justice Kennedy life RESTRICTED 33 Justice Kennedy life34 Justice Kennedy life RESTRICTED 35 Justice Kennedy life RESTRICTED 02 Justice Anthony Kennedy T1 with Trump 203 Justice Anthony Kennedy T1 with Gorsuch36 Justice Kennedy life RESTRICTED SCOTUS with Trump
    Yet, even with abundant criticism for the commission, Kennedy said that any decision favoring Phillips "would have to be sufficiently constrained, lest all purveyors of goods and services who object to gay marriages for moral and religious reasons in effect be allowed to put up signs saying 'no goods or services will be sold if they will be used for gay marriages,' something that would impose a serious stigma on gay persons."
    As he concluded his 18-page opinion, Kennedy warned against "subjecting gay persons to indignities when they seek goods and services in an open market."
    In her dissenting opinion, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, joined by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, echoed such sentiment and said she agreed with much of what Kennedy had written.
    In the end, however, she said the delicate balance should have tipped to the side of Craig and Mullins.
    "What matters," Ginsburg wrote, "is that Phillips would not provide a good or service to a same-sex couple that he would provide to a heterosexual couple."