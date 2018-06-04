Breaking News

The 'Tiananmen sanctions' should be strengthened, not lifted

Michael Caster

Updated 6:54 AM ET, Mon June 4, 2018

Ousted General Secretary of the Communist Party, Hu Yaobang, dies at age 73 on April 15, 1989. The next day, thousands of students gather at Tiananmen Square to mourn him -- Hu had become a symbol of reform for the student movement. A week later thousands more marched to Tiananmen Square -- the start of an occupation that would end in a tragic showdown.
Ousted General Secretary of the Communist Party, Hu Yaobang, dies at age 73 on April 15, 1989. The next day, thousands of students gather at Tiananmen Square to mourn him -- Hu had become a symbol of reform for the student movement. A week later thousands more marched to Tiananmen Square -- the start of an occupation that would end in a tragic showdown.
May 13, 1989, student demonstrations at Tiananmen Square escalate into a hunger strike with thousands taking part and calling for democratic reforms.
May 13, 1989, student demonstrations at Tiananmen Square escalate into a hunger strike with thousands taking part and calling for democratic reforms.
Student hunger strikers camp out on top of buses parked at Tiananmen Square.
Student hunger strikers camp out on top of buses parked at Tiananmen Square.
May 16, 1989, then Chinese President Deng Xiaoping (center) takes then Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and his wife Raisa by the hand at the Great Hall of the People. Gorbachev&#39;s visit coincided with the student hunger strikes, forcing the official reception to be moved from Tiananmen Square to the airport -- embarrassing for the Chinese leadership.
May 16, 1989, then Chinese President Deng Xiaoping (center) takes then Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and his wife Raisa by the hand at the Great Hall of the People. Gorbachev's visit coincided with the student hunger strikes, forcing the official reception to be moved from Tiananmen Square to the airport -- embarrassing for the Chinese leadership.
May 17, 1989: Five days in and the hunger strike begins to take its toll on students. Paramedics evacuate ailing protestors from the square.
May 17, 1989: Five days in and the hunger strike begins to take its toll on students. Paramedics evacuate ailing protestors from the square.
May 18, 1989 and Gorbachev has been in China for three days, witnessing street protests for each of those days. At the height of demonstrations, a million people were marching through Beijing.
May 18, 1989 and Gorbachev has been in China for three days, witnessing street protests for each of those days. At the height of demonstrations, a million people were marching through Beijing.
May 18, 1989, Chinese workers parade on motorbikes in support of student hunger strikers.
May 18, 1989, Chinese workers parade on motorbikes in support of student hunger strikers.
May 19, 1989, the sixth day of hunger strikes. Communist Party General Secretary Zhao Ziyang arrives at Tiananmen Square to address the students. He begins his now-famous speech by saying: &quot;Students, we came too late. We are sorry.&quot; The next day, Premiere Li Peng declares martial law in parts of Beijing.
May 19, 1989, the sixth day of hunger strikes. Communist Party General Secretary Zhao Ziyang arrives at Tiananmen Square to address the students. He begins his now-famous speech by saying: "Students, we came too late. We are sorry." The next day, Premiere Li Peng declares martial law in parts of Beijing.
May 20, 1989, teachers from Beijing Normal University arrive at Tiananmen Square by the truckload to support their students after martial law was declared.
May 20, 1989, teachers from Beijing Normal University arrive at Tiananmen Square by the truckload to support their students after martial law was declared.
May 20, 1989, pro-democracy demonstrators raise their fists and flash the victory sign while stopping a military truck filled with soldiers on its way to Tiananmen Square.
May 20, 1989, pro-democracy demonstrators raise their fists and flash the victory sign while stopping a military truck filled with soldiers on its way to Tiananmen Square.
May 30, 1989, students from the Central Academy of Fine Arts create a 10-meter-tall statue of the Goddess of Democracy to boost morale amongst student protestors in Tiananmen Square. Erected in just four days, the statue was unveiled in front of the Monument to the People&#39;s Heroes.
May 30, 1989, students from the Central Academy of Fine Arts create a 10-meter-tall statue of the Goddess of Democracy to boost morale amongst student protestors in Tiananmen Square. Erected in just four days, the statue was unveiled in front of the Monument to the People's Heroes.
This photo was taken on June 2, 1989, showing hundreds of thousands gathered around the Goddess of Democracy.
This photo was taken on June 2, 1989, showing hundreds of thousands gathered around the Goddess of Democracy.
Countdown to the crackdown: Unarmed troops first approached Tiananmen Square on June 2.
Countdown to the crackdown: Unarmed troops first approached Tiananmen Square on June 2.
On the night of June 3 and into the early hours of June 4, armed troops and tanks moved in on students and other civilians in the areas around Tiananmen Square, opening fire on the crowds.
On the night of June 3 and into the early hours of June 4, armed troops and tanks moved in on students and other civilians in the areas around Tiananmen Square, opening fire on the crowds.
June 4, 1989, journalists covering the crackdown were caught in the line of fire.
June 4, 1989, journalists covering the crackdown were caught in the line of fire.
June 4, 1989, students set fire to tanks. An official death toll has not been released but witnesses and human rights groups say hundreds were killed in the clash.
June 4, 1989, students set fire to tanks. An official death toll has not been released but witnesses and human rights groups say hundreds were killed in the clash.
In the weeks following June 4, activists who were directly or indirectly involved in the pro-democracy demonstrations were arrested.
In the weeks following June 4, activists who were directly or indirectly involved in the pro-democracy demonstrations were arrested.
Today, Hong Kong is the only Chinese territory where commemoration of the June 4 crackdown is allowed. Here, pro-democracy legislator Lee Cheuk-yan (left) unwraps a replica of the Goddess of Democracy at Hong Kong&#39;s June 4 Museum that opened on April 24, 2014.
Today, Hong Kong is the only Chinese territory where commemoration of the June 4 crackdown is allowed. Here, pro-democracy legislator Lee Cheuk-yan (left) unwraps a replica of the Goddess of Democracy at Hong Kong's June 4 Museum that opened on April 24, 2014.
A pro-democracy group takes part in a rally outside the June 4 Museum on its opening day. A candlelight vigil commemorating the martyrs of the 1989 crackdown is held in the city&#39;s Victoria Park each year on June 4, attended by thousands.
A pro-democracy group takes part in a rally outside the June 4 Museum on its opening day. A candlelight vigil commemorating the martyrs of the 1989 crackdown is held in the city's Victoria Park each year on June 4, attended by thousands.
Michael Caster is a human rights advocate, researcher, civil society consultant and the editor of "The Peoples Republic of the Disappeared: Stories from inside China's system for enforced disappearances." The views expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN)The US-China trade war may be heating up, with US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross departing China Sunday with no clear end to negotiations.

One of China's long term goals in any trade negotiations with the US has been the lifting of what remains of an embargo put in place following the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, which left hundreds, if not thousands, dead 29 years ago this week.
Following the massacre Congress enacted the so-called "Tiananmen Sanctions" as part of the Foreign Relations Authorization Act of 1990 and 1991, suspending arm sales and export licenses to China for "crime control and detection instruments and equipment."
The European Union passed similar restrictions on exporting arms, which China has also pushed to be lifted.
    While over the years some of these rules have been relaxed, under US law they are only to be fully lifted once China has, among other things, made progress in political reform, including ending reprisals for the nonviolent expression of political beliefs, and increasing respect for international human rights.
    This week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterated previous calls for the Chinese government "to make a full public accounting of those killed, detained or missing; to release those who have been jailed for striving to keep the memory of Tiananmen Square alive; and to end the continued harassment of demonstration participants and their families."
    Crackdown

    Nearly three decades after Tiananmen, repression in China is worse than ever.
    My friend Wang Quanzhang was detained more than 1,000 days ago and family and friends have not received word about his whereabouts and condition, amid a widespread crackdown on human rights defenders as China has systematized enforced disappearances and extralegal detentions.
    The government has also developed a vast system of digital surveillance that intrudes into people's daily lives, nowhere more so than in Xinjiang, in the country's far west.
    Public security spending in Xinjiang has risen eight times faster than the rest of China, according to Adrian Zenz, an expert on the region's securitization. Spending has gone to drones, advanced facial recognition cameras, and other digital surveillance systems that track the minutia of what Xinjiang's Uyghur population read, share in private messages, or who they speak with. Preemptive tools have also been developed using artificial intelligence and DNA to track and surveil people.
    In Xinjiang, China has perfected a technological police state, replete with Orwellian "political education centers," into which tens of thousands of Uyghurs have been detained. These techniques are already beginning to spread to other parts of the country.
    What China pioneers will likely be copied by other authoritarian governments; states who proclaim support for democracy and human rights must act to prevent their own companies profiting from the Chinese police state.
    Need to sanction complicity

    Far from weakening restrictions on China, from a human rights perspective, we should be moving to punish those companies who supply the tools of repression.
    At the China International Exhibition on Police Equipment in Beijing in May, foreign companies competed to demonstrate technologies at an event hosted by the Ministry of Public Security, including vehicles on a list of items banned by the US and EU under the "Tiananmen sanctions."
    Last year, companies from around the world met in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen for the 16th China Public Security Expo, one of the largest surveillance trade shows in the world.
    The San Diego-based Qualcomm was there to demonstrate new facial recognition tools, designed in partnership with the Chinese company SenseTime, and Seagate, also headquartered in California, premiered improved hard drive storage for surveillance footage, according to the Wall Street Journal.
    Allowing US or European companies to win contracts such as these which directly support Chinese police technologies should clearly constitute a violation of restrictions under the "Tiananmen sanctions" on granting export licenses for "crime control and detection instruments and equipment," which according to some interpretations of the EU sanctions includes anything "which might be used for internal repression."
    This is about more than merely blocking certain technology transfer to China.
    Even though most of China's surveillance state is built on homegrown technology, foreign companies must not be allowed to continue to trade in support of the perfection of repression. US or European companies which seek to profit from the Chinese police state are ultimately as complicit in its human rights violations as the perpetrators themselves.
    As we mark the 29th anniversary of the massacre, the "Tiananmen sanctions" should be strengthened to include greater punitive measures to penalize those who seek to profit from China's ongoing assault on human rights.