How the Supreme Court (respectfully) kicked the cake down the road

Mark Goldfeder is director of the Restoring Religious Freedom Project at Emory University. He is a senior lecturer at Emory Law School and senior fellow at the Center for the Study of Law and Religion. He teaches law and technology, among other courses. The opinions expressed here are his own.

(CNN) For people on both sides of the Masterpiece Cakeshop issue, it was a disappointing day. They hoped that the Supreme Court on Monday would once and for all strike a new balance between religious freedom and discrimination.

Mark Goldfeder

Initial reviews of the court's decision in favor of a Colorado baker who refused out of religious objection to bake a cake to celebrate the marriage of a same-sex couple mostly imply that it was a very narrow ruling and is therefore somewhat unremarkable.

Still, while it is true that the decision did not solve the underlying tensions, by refusing to answer all of the questions presented, the justices defined the parameters of what this debate will look like going forward. And while the court did nothing to undermine the dignity of the LGBT community, it did much to caution all who would argue for tolerance against becoming intolerant themselves.

Even if the court may one day draw additional boundaries around religious freedom, it will not do so in the context of disparaging one of humankind's most valued possessions, and a protected First Amendment right.

First, to be clear, the court reiterated in clear terms that "gay persons and gay couples cannot be treated as social outcasts or as inferior in dignity and worth." And it highlighted the fact that "while ...religious and philosophical objections are protected, it is a general rule that such objections do not allow business owners and other actors in the economy and in society to deny protected persons equal access to goods and services under a neutral and generally applicable public accommodations law."

