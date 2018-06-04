Retired FBI agent: Secure your gun before any backflips, please

James A. Gagliano is a CNN law enforcement analyst and a retired FBI supervisory special agent. He also serves as an adjunct assistant professor at St. John's University in Queens, New York. Follow him on Twitter: @JamesAGagliano. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Have you seen the viral clip of a gyrating dancer losing control of a concealed pistol while performing a backflip in front of a gathered crowd at Mile High Spirits, a Denver area bar? If not for the fact that another patron was wounded in the leg, it would certainly make any bloopers or practical jokes reel -- when considering that the armed dancer was an off-duty FBI agent.

Denver police are investigating the incident that an FBI spokeswoman described a "personnel matter," as the agent was not arrested after the incident. It has yet to be determined whether the agent had consumed any alcohol before his impressive back-handspring.

The FBI has come a long way from earlier days, when I can still remember a legendary memo that would recirculate from time to time; it referenced J. Edgar Hoover's policy against agents' removing their suit jackets, reportedly instituted after some antics he didn't like during an office Christmas party.

Times may have changed, but sound judgment, decorum and comportment -- especially while armed in public -- are essential character traits that every discerning agent should exhibit, and ones that never go out of style. No matter how difficult it may be to ignore the gravitational pull of strobe lights, cheering onlookers and a pulsating beat.

The local district attorney hasn't made a decision about what action to take, but regardless of that outcome, it's highly likely that the FBI has or will initiate an investigation by its Office of Professional Responsibility into potential misconduct and will have assembled a seasoned "shooting review team" to travel to Denver and commence a full-scale review of the incident.

