Yep. Bill Clinton is still a monster

SE Cupp is a CNN political commentator and the host of "SE Cupp Unfiltered," covering contemporary issues on HLN. The views expressed in this commentary are solely hers.

(CNN) Former President Bill Clinton has just revealed the ultimate lessons he's learned in the 20 years since his sordid affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky led to his impeachment: precisely, exactly none.

SE Cupp

That's right. Despite the supposed benefit of hindsight, Lewinsky's own accounting of how that affair nearly destroyed her life, and a new era that's seen the stunningly swift demise of accused sexual predators from Harvey Weinstein to Kevin Spacey, Clinton believes he did the right thing then, and isn't sorry now.

In an interview with NBC News' Craig Melvin, Clinton told the host he didn't believe he owed Lewinsky an apology. "No, I do not -- I have never talked to her. But I did say publicly on more than one occasion that I was sorry. That's very different. The apology was public."

Words can't adequately convey just how disturbing a display this was -- you must simply just watch it. He may have apologized to Lewinsky and her family publicly in 1998 , but his demeanor on NBC would make anyone wonder about his sincerity, then or now. The president, grinning boyishly, insisting he did the right thing, boasting about having never delivered a personal apology to the young intern he once took advantage of in the Oval Office -- is like watching a con artist brag about pulling one over on an unsuspecting family. The man is frighteningly, pathologically incapable of shame.

He also insisted he was, somehow, two decades later, merely collateral damage or fallout from the current president's many allegations of sexual misconduct.

