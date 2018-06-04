Saudi Arabia issues its first driver's licenses to women

Atlanta (CNN) Ten Saudi women were issued driver's licenses by the government of Saudi Arabia on Monday, according to a news release from the country's Ministry of Media.

Officials expect another 2,000 women to seek licenses in the coming week, the release said.

Licensed female drivers will be allowed on the roads of Saudi Arabia on June 24, ending the world's only ban on women behind the wheel.

On Saturday, the Saudi government "temporarily" released eight activists who were arrested in May for protesting the ban.