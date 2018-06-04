Jordan's prime minister steps down after mass protests

Amman, Jordan (CNN) Jordan's government has stepped down after five days of nationwide protests against new austerity measures.

Prime Minister Hani al-Mulki, who took office last year, met with King Abdullah II before resigning, the Royal Hashemite Court announced Monday. Education minister Omar al-Razzaz has been named interim prime minister, according to government-run newspaper Al Rai.

Demonstrators, spurred by tax hikes and subsidy cuts, had called on the prime minister to step down.

Since a strike began on Wednesday, thousands have poured onto the streets of the capital Amman and several other cities. A sea of protesters has been gathering outside al-Mulki's office at night, after the breaking of the Ramadan fast at dusk.

Images of burning tires and blocked roads teeming with demonstrators could be seen in videos posted to social media.

