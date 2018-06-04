Story highlights Among the six common categories of disgust "cues" are poor hygiene and animals that bring disease

Generally, study participants rated infected wounds producing pus as the most disgusting

(CNN) Disgust is our guardian: Though most of us would rather not feel this unpleasant emotion, it helps us avoid disease and infection, new research suggests.

Long before microscopes revealed unseen germs and parasites, humans developed a system of disgust, with six basic triggers warning us to turn away from harmful pathogens, according to a study published Sunday in the journal Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society.

"Disgust evolved to protect us from disease in our ancient past. The disgust response today may, or may not, be a good guide to what might make us sick today," said Val Curtis, lead author of the study and a professor and director of the Environmental Health Group of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

Not a 'coincidence'

"It is unlikely to be a coincidence that many of the stimuli that elicit the emotion of disgust in humans are also implicated in the transmission of infectious disease," Curtis and her co-author, Mícheál de Barra, a lecturer at Brunel University London, wrote.

