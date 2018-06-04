Ariya Jatanugarn wins US Women's Open despite seven-shot collapse

Story highlights Ariya Jutanugarn wins US Women's Open

(CNN) Heading into the back nine at the US Women's Open with a seven-shot lead, Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn briefly appeared in danger of emulating the great Arnold Palmer for all the wrong reasons.

Palmer collapsed in spectacular fashion at the US Open in 1966, surrendering a seemingly unassailable advantage before losing a playoff to eventual champion Billy Casper.

This weekend at the Shoal Creek Golf and Country Club, Jutanugarn did no such thing.

What might have been the most difficult day of the 22-year-old's career ended with her winning Sunday's playoff against Hyo-Joo Kim and walking away $900,000 richer with a second major title.

Jutanugarn kisses the US Women's Open trophy after surviving one of the scares of her career.

