Breaking News

Ariya Jatanugarn wins US Women's Open despite seven-shot collapse

By Henry Young, CNN

Updated 7:17 AM ET, Mon June 4, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Golf and Jason? Ariya Jutanugarn's perfect day
Golf and Jason? Ariya Jutanugarn's perfect day

    JUST WATCHED

    Golf and Jason? Ariya Jutanugarn's perfect day

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Golf and Jason? Ariya Jutanugarn's perfect day 01:32

Story highlights

  • Ariya Jutanugarn wins US Women's Open
  • Jutanugarn surrenders seven-shot lead in final round
  • But Thai golfer recovers to beat Hyo-Joo Kim in playoff

(CNN)Heading into the back nine at the US Women's Open with a seven-shot lead, Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn briefly appeared in danger of emulating the great Arnold Palmer for all the wrong reasons.

Palmer collapsed in spectacular fashion at the US Open in 1966, surrendering a seemingly unassailable advantage before losing a playoff to eventual champion Billy Casper.
This weekend at the Shoal Creek Golf and Country Club, Jutanugarn did no such thing.
    What might have been the most difficult day of the 22-year-old's career ended with her winning Sunday's playoff against Hyo-Joo Kim and walking away $900,000 richer with a second major title.
    Jutanugarn kisses the US Women&#39;s Open trophy after surviving one of the scares of her career.
    Jutanugarn kisses the US Women's Open trophy after surviving one of the scares of her career.
    READ: The meeting with Tiger Woods "I'll never forget"
    Read More
    She certainly didn't make it easy for herself.
    "On the front nine, I did everything I want to do, but that back got me a lot," Jutanugarn told reporters, after a triple bogey on the 10th kick started an almost terminal collapse.
    "I saw the scoreboard and on ten I didn't feel comfortable to hit a three wood. I was a little bit scared."
    Meanwhile Kim was closing the gap. Fast.
    The South Korean, who shot a major record 61 at the 2014 Evian Championship, steadily chipped away at Jutanugarn's lead, ending the round as the only player with a blemish-free scorecard.
    The Thai, by contrast, made further bogeys on the 12th, 17th and 18th. A playoff awaited.
    READ: Jordan Spieth still "haunted" by infamous Masters collapse

    The key to success? Smiling

    A positive mindset was the key to Jutanugarn's subsequent victory, secured after the fourth playoff hole.
    "Honestly I tried to smile," she said. "I thought if I kept doing that it was going to make me happy. I tried hard to do that.
    The World Ice Golf Championship takes place in Greenland in temperatures which plummet to -50 Celsius (-58 Fahrenheit).
    Photos: The world's most extreme golf courses
    No greens in sightThe World Ice Golf Championship takes place in Greenland in temperatures which plummet to -50 Celsius (-58 Fahrenheit).
    Hide Caption
    1 of 21
    Set 600 kilometers (370 miles) north of the Arctic Circle, players have to cope with freezing glaciers and huge icebergs. It gives a whole new meaning to &#39;finding the rough.&#39;
    Photos: The world's most extreme golf courses
    Ice cool swingingSet 600 kilometers (370 miles) north of the Arctic Circle, players have to cope with freezing glaciers and huge icebergs. It gives a whole new meaning to 'finding the rough.'
    Hide Caption
    2 of 21
    A winner is lifted atop a traditional dog sled after victory...
    Photos: The world's most extreme golf courses
    World Ice Golf ChampionshipA winner is lifted atop a traditional dog sled after victory...
    Hide Caption
    3 of 21
    But it&#39;s certainly not a tournament for the faint-hearted.
    Photos: The world's most extreme golf courses
    World Ice Golf ChampionshipBut it's certainly not a tournament for the faint-hearted.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 21
    In the far warmer climes of Indonesia, a golf course can be found in the shadow of active volcano, Mount Merapi.
    Photos: The world's most extreme golf courses
    Fire in the holeIn the far warmer climes of Indonesia, a golf course can be found in the shadow of active volcano, Mount Merapi.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 21
    Indonesia raised its alert for the volcano to its highest level in October 2010 and ordered people living nearby to evacuate. It last erupted in June 2006, killing two people, but its deadliest activity occurred in 1930 when more than 1,300 people died.
    Photos: The world's most extreme golf courses
    Merapi golf clubIndonesia raised its alert for the volcano to its highest level in October 2010 and ordered people living nearby to evacuate. It last erupted in June 2006, killing two people, but its deadliest activity occurred in 1930 when more than 1,300 people died.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 21
    Kabul Golf Club describes itself as the &quot;best and only&quot; course in Afghanistan and promises &quot;golf with an attitude.&quot; An armed security guard stands beside the entrance.
    Photos: The world's most extreme golf courses
    Kabul Golf ClubKabul Golf Club describes itself as the "best and only" course in Afghanistan and promises "golf with an attitude." An armed security guard stands beside the entrance.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 21
    An Afghan player takes a swing during a tournament at the Kabul Golf Club. The nine-hole course, which first opened in 1967, became a battlefield in the 1990s when rival Mujahideen factions fought among themselves after overthrowing a Soviet-backed regime.
    Photos: The world's most extreme golf courses
    Front lineAn Afghan player takes a swing during a tournament at the Kabul Golf Club. The nine-hole course, which first opened in 1967, became a battlefield in the 1990s when rival Mujahideen factions fought among themselves after overthrowing a Soviet-backed regime.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 21
    To play the 19th hole at Legends Golf Resort in South Africa, you have to take a helicopter to the tee, which is perched on top of a mountain.
    Photos: The world's most extreme golf courses
    Helicopter hazardTo play the 19th hole at Legends Golf Resort in South Africa, you have to take a helicopter to the tee, which is perched on top of a mountain.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 21
    The green below is in the shape of Africa ...
    Photos: The world's most extreme golf courses
    Legends Golf ResortThe green below is in the shape of Africa ...
    Hide Caption
    10 of 21
    ...This par-three is 631 meters (690 yards) long.
    Photos: The world's most extreme golf courses
    A long way down...This par-three is 631 meters (690 yards) long.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 21
    As well as a regular 18-hole layout, New Zealand&#39;s Arikikapakapa Rotorua Golf Club also has a nine-hole thermal course where hot springs bubble, geysers spring and the smell of sulphur fills the air. The course sits alongside the Whakarewarewa Thermal Reserve.
    Photos: The world's most extreme golf courses
    Hot, hot, hotAs well as a regular 18-hole layout, New Zealand's Arikikapakapa Rotorua Golf Club also has a nine-hole thermal course where hot springs bubble, geysers spring and the smell of sulphur fills the air. The course sits alongside the Whakarewarewa Thermal Reserve.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 21
    Brickyard Crossing Golf Club in Indianapolis has four holes inside the circuit that the famous Indy 500 is staged on.
    Photos: The world's most extreme golf courses
    Speed golfBrickyard Crossing Golf Club in Indianapolis has four holes inside the circuit that the famous Indy 500 is staged on.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 21
    Located on New Zealand&#39;s North Island, the Cape Kidnappers Golf course is considered one of the most beautiful and enchanting in the world. High up on the cliffs with a picturesque view, players must negotiate the deep gullies and crevices between each hole.
    Photos: The world's most extreme golf courses
    Bay warriorsLocated on New Zealand's North Island, the Cape Kidnappers Golf course is considered one of the most beautiful and enchanting in the world. High up on the cliffs with a picturesque view, players must negotiate the deep gullies and crevices between each hole.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 21
    Not all extreme golfing venues are so formal. Here a US Army soldier hits a golf ball at his forward operating base in Paktika province, situated along the Afghan-Pakistan border.
    Photos: The world's most extreme golf courses
    Desert driveNot all extreme golfing venues are so formal. Here a US Army soldier hits a golf ball at his forward operating base in Paktika province, situated along the Afghan-Pakistan border.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 21
    Before his death in 2011, British-American photographer Tim Hetherington spent time taking pictures of a US contingent of soldiers establishing an outpost in northeastern Afghanistan. Now on display at the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.openeye.org.uk/main-exhibition/tim-hetherington-you-never-see-them-like-this/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Open Eye gallery in Liverpool,&lt;/a&gt; Hetherington&#39;s work explores how these soldiers cope with their emotionally draining existence -- in this case by playing on a makeshift driving range.
    Photos: The world's most extreme golf courses
    Driving rangeBefore his death in 2011, British-American photographer Tim Hetherington spent time taking pictures of a US contingent of soldiers establishing an outpost in northeastern Afghanistan. Now on display at the Open Eye gallery in Liverpool, Hetherington's work explores how these soldiers cope with their emotionally draining existence -- in this case by playing on a makeshift driving range.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 21
    Mention the words &quot;sand&quot; and &quot;golf&quot; together, and the chances are you&#39;ll leave many players shuddering at the memory of being trapped in bunkers after another wayward shot...
    Photos: The world's most extreme golf courses
    Sand golfMention the words "sand" and "golf" together, and the chances are you'll leave many players shuddering at the memory of being trapped in bunkers after another wayward shot...
    Hide Caption
    17 of 21
    ...But in other parts of the world, sand golf is a version of the game in its own right. Padraig Harrington of Ireland putts on the 17th hole during the Abu Dhabi World Sand Golf Championships at the Al Ghazal Golf Club in 2004.
    Photos: The world's most extreme golf courses
    Sand golf...But in other parts of the world, sand golf is a version of the game in its own right. Padraig Harrington of Ireland putts on the 17th hole during the Abu Dhabi World Sand Golf Championships at the Al Ghazal Golf Club in 2004.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 21
    Bolivia&#39;s La Paz Golf Club is considered to be the highest in the world, with parts of the course 3,342 meters (almost 11,000 feet) above sea level.
    Photos: The world's most extreme golf courses
    Head for heightsBolivia's La Paz Golf Club is considered to be the highest in the world, with parts of the course 3,342 meters (almost 11,000 feet) above sea level.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 21
    An indigenous Aymara woman plays an approach shot as her colleague holds the flag.
    Photos: The world's most extreme golf courses
    La Paz Golf ClubAn indigenous Aymara woman plays an approach shot as her colleague holds the flag.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 21
    Situated on the edge of a canyon and surrounded by the snow-capped Andes mountains, the altitude means it&#39;s a course to quite literally take the breath away. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.facebook.com/cnnsport/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;What&#39;s the craziest golf course you&#39;ve ever played? Have your say on CNN Sport&#39;s Facebook page&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: The world's most extreme golf courses
    La Paz Golf ClubSituated on the edge of a canyon and surrounded by the snow-capped Andes mountains, the altitude means it's a course to quite literally take the breath away. What's the craziest golf course you've ever played? Have your say on CNN Sport's Facebook page
    Hide Caption
    21 of 21
    Extreme Golf Gal1Chip Thompson Drambuie World Ice Golf Championship in Uummannaq GreenlandAnnika Ostberg Drambuie World Ice Golf Championships Jeff Weingrad Drambuie World Ice Golf Championship in Uummannaq GreenlandExtreme Golf Gal2Workers clean grass at Merapi golf driving range as Merapi volcano spews hot smoke extreme golf Kabul Golf Club afghanistanExtreme Golf Gal5helicopter hanglip mountain legend golf course south africa Extreme Golf Gal4Legend Golf Course 3Extreme Golf Gal3golf brickyardExtreme Golf Gal7Extreme golf soldierextreme golf tim hetherington Al Ghazal sand golf course Abu DabiPadraig Harrington Abu Dhabi World Sand Golf Championshipsla paz golf club bolivia extremeExtreme Golf Gal8La paz golf club
    "After you have a seven-shot lead and have to go to a playoff, you kind of have no expectation. I got mad a little bit about what happened in my back nine, but I decided I'd just make sure I'd do my best to every shot.
    "Because I felt disappointed already, I didn't think about the outcome. It just felt like a last chance to make myself proud. I just took the shot in front of me."
    READ: 'I feel like I have the game to win' says big-hitting US teen Angel Yin
    Visit CNN.com/golf for more news and features
    She joins Annika Sorenstam, Karrie Webb, Se Ri Pak and Inbee Park as the only players to win both the US women's Open and the British Open.
    Palmer never won a major again after his collapse all those years ago. Jutanugarn, at this rate, appears to be just getting started.