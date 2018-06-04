Hungary to debate law that would criminalize helping illegal immigrants

(CNN) Hungary's parliament is set to debate draft legislation Tuesday that would shut down organizations and even imprison people who help illegal immigrants, in a move that has alarmed human rights groups as well as the European Union, of which Hungary is a member.

The draft, put forward by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling right-wing Fidesz party, is known locally as the "Stop Soros" law.

The proposed new legislation would make several basic human rights activities illegal. Helping refugees fill in forms, distributing information to asylum seekers about how to claim refuge, or organizing professional networks to help migrants could result in a possible jail sentence as punishment, according to the Hungarian Helsinki Committee, a human rights group.

Hungarian soldiers patrol the border with Serbia in April 2018.

The bill will be voted on in a week and could be law within a month, according to the Hungarian Parliament's website.

The government has been waging a campaign to vilify Hungarian-born billionaire investor George Soros as a threat to national security, in a drive which many believe has anti-Semitic undertones.

