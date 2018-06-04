Woody Allen: 'I should be the poster boy for the #MeToo movement'

Story highlights Allen said he's an advocate of #MeToo

He dislikes being lumped in with those accused

(CNN) Rather than being linked to those accused of sexual misconduct, Woody Allen believes he should stand as a positive example for the #MeToo movement.

"This is something that has been thoroughly looked at 25 years ago by all the authorities and everybody came to the conclusion that it was untrue," Allen said. "And that was the end and I've gone on with my life. For it to come back now, it's a terrible thing to accuse a person of. I'm a man with a family and my own children. So, of course it's upsetting."

In January, she detailed allegations of the assault for the first time on TV in an interview that aired on "CBS This Morning."

