Sara Gilbert says 'this has been a very difficult week'

(CNN) Sara Gilbert stands by ABC's decision to cancel "Roseanne" after her TV mom went on a racist Twitter rant last week, "The Talk" host said on her show Monday.

"In addition to my statement, I would like to say this has been a very difficult week," Gilbert, who played Darlene on the show, told her fellow co-hosts. "A lot of people have been hurt by this. I will say, I'm proud of the show we made."

"Roseanne" was canceled by ABC last week after star Roseanne Barr sent a series of derogatory tweets.

Days after plans for a second season of the rebooted comedy were scrapped, sources told to CNN that ABC was in preliminary talks with production company Carsey-Werner, which owns the show, to bring back a version of the series without its namesake.

One option reportedly being considered was to center the show on Gilbert's character.

