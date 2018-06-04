Story highlights West talked to Big Boy during listening party

He said he took a bar off the album because it dealt with slavery

(CNN) Kanye West's latest album would have been different were it not for his TMZ appearance.

The rapper talked to radio personality Big Boy during a recent listening party in Wyoming for his new album "Ye."

West told Big Boy he "completely redid the album" after his controversial TMZ interview in May.

"When you hear about slavery for 400 years," West said to TMZ. "For 400 years? That sounds like a choice."

