Jon Stewart has a theory about the Samantha Bee controversy

(CNN) At a comedy event over the weekend, Samantha Bee's former boss, Jon Stewart, addressed the controversy that put his former correspondent in the crosshairs of critics last week.

"They don't give a s*** about the word 'c***,'" he said, referring to the Trump administration and the vulgar remark that landed Bee in hot water. "That is probably -- he says that instead of 'please,' I'm guessing."

Stewart's remarks were reported by The Daily Beast , who attended Stewart's appearance at the Clusterfest comedy festival in San Francisco over the weekend.

CNN has contacted a representative of Stewart for comment.

Bee last week drew wide criticism for calling White House senior adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump a "feckless c***" on her TBS show. (TBS, like CNN, is owned by Turner, a subsidiary of Time Warner.)

