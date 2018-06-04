Janet Jackson asks police to check on son while in father's care

Story highlights Jackson contacted authorities Saturday night

She and her husband split soon after son's birth

(CNN) Janet Jackson called police Saturday over concern for her 1-year-old son, Eissa Al Mana, authorities told CNN.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Kimberly Alexander said deputies made a welfare check on behalf of Jackson Saturday evening.

Deputies responded to the 2200 block of Pacific Coast Highway where the child was found with his father, Jackson's estranged husband Wissam Al Mana.

Alexander said deputies determined that everything was fine and there was no incident.

Authorities did not release any further details.