Andy Cohen celebrates 50th with John Mayer, but they're not dating

Celebs turning 50 in 2018
TV personality Andy Cohen celebrated his big 5-0 on June 2.
Hugh Jackman – Hugh Jackman may not only be "The Greatest Showman," he also enters the club of quinquagenarians on October 12.
Will Smith – Actor and rapper Will Smith will be getting jiggy with his milestone birthday on September 25.
Naomi Watts – Actress Naomi Watts turns 50 on September 28.
Cuba Gooding Jr. – Show him the birthday money! "Jerry Maguire" star Cuba Gooding Jr. turned 50 on January 2.
Owen Wilson – "Zoolander" star Owen Wilson is always in fashion. His big day is November 18.
Lucy Liu – It's "Elementary" that Lucy Liu will be celebrating her milestone on December 2.
Lisa Marie Presley – Singer Lisa Marie Presley also rung in her 50th on February 1.
Molly Ringwald – It's a bit more than "Sixteen Candles" for actress Molly Ringwald. Our favorite 80s teen film star turned 50 on February 18.
Josh Brolin – Actor Josh Brolin also enjoyed his special day on February 12.
Celine Dion – Sing happy birthday to Celine Dion when she celebrates her big day on March 30.
Daniel Craig – We aren't sure whether the latest James Bond, Daniel Craig, was shaken and not stirred about his March 2 birthday.
Ashley Judd – Don't forget to wish Ashley Judd a happy one when she turns 50 on April 19.
Debra Messing – Debra Messing of "Will & Grace" celebrates her special day on August 15.
Marc Anthony – Singer, actor Marc Anthony hits fifty on September 16.
John Singleton – Writer, director, producer John Singleton turned 50 on January 6.
Carrie Ann Inaba – "Dancing With the Stars" judge Carrie Ann Inaba cut a rug on January 5 in honor of her special day.
LL Cool J – Mama said to wish rapper and actor LL Cool J a happy 50th birthday on January 14.
Joey Lauren Adams – "Chasing Amy" star Joey Lauren Adams can't run from her big day. She turned 50 on January 9.
Kenny Chesney – Country star Kenny Chesney can sing his own birthday wishes on March 26.
Chad Lowe – "Pretty Little Liars" star Chad Lowe celebrated his special day on January 15.
Eric Bana – Actor Eric Bana enters his 50th year on August 9.
Daniel Dae Kim – Daniel Dae Kim famously left his gig on "Hawaii Five-O," but turns the big 5-0 on August 4.
Lucy Lawless – March 29 is a fierce one for Lucy Lawless as the "Xena: Warrior Princess" star turns 50.
Orlando Jones – Actor Orlando Jones celebrates his milestone birthday on April 10.
Patricia Arquette – Actress Patricia Arquette celebrates the big 5-0 on April 8.
Anthony Michael Hall – Remember when Anthony Michael Hall played those teen roles in the John Hughes films back in the 1980s? He turns 50 on April 14.
Rakim – Famed rapper Rakim is a true O.G. He also turned 50 on January 28.
Traci Lords – Former porn star turned mainstream actress Traci Lords turns 50 on May 7.
Carnie Wilson – Singer Carnie Wilson joins fellow Wilson Phillips member Chynna Phillips in the 50 club on April 29.
Ed Burns – Actor Ed Burns welcomed his milestone on January 29.
Ralph Tresvant – Singer Ralph Tresvant of New Edition gets his big day on May 16.
Tony Hawk – Tony Hawk skates into his big day on May 12.
Jeri Ryan – Folks wished actress Jeri Ryan a happy, happy one on February 22.
Kylie Minogue – We can't get you out of our heads on May 28, Kylie Minogue. That's the day the singer turns 50.
Sarah McLachlan – We did remember you on January 28, Sarah McLachlan. That's the day the singer-songwriter turns 50.
Timothy Olyphant – Actor Timothy Olyphant leaves his forties on May 20.
Faizon Love – Also show comedic actor Faizon Love some love on June 4.
Scott Wolf – It's a "Party of Five" plus a zero for actor Scott Wolf on June 4.
Michael Weatherly – "NCIS" star Michael Weatherly is 50 on July 8.
Guy Fieri – Foodie Guy Fieri surely had something cooked up for his 50th on January 22.
Yasmine Bleeth – "Baywatch" beauty Yasmine Bleeth is 50 on June 14.
Stephanie Seymour – Model Stephanie Seymour celebrates her 50th on July 23.
Billy Crudup – July 8 is also the day actor Billy Crudup celebrates his milestone.
Terry Crews – Touchdown for football player turned TV/movie star Terry Crews on July 30.
Pauly Shore – Funnyman Pauly Shore embraced his milestone on February 1.
Kristen Chenoweth – Here's hoping Kristin Chenoweth has a "Wicked" 50th on July 24.
Chynna Phillips – Hold on for one more day if it's February 12 because that's when Wilson Phillips singer Chynna Phillips turned 50.
Moira Kelly – "One Tree Hill" star Moira Kelly blew out her candles on March 6.
Rachael Ray – Celebrity chef Rachael Ray will probably have a delicious birthday on August 25.
Gillian Anderson – The truth is out there: "The X-Files" star Gillian Anderson turns 50 on August 9.
Guy Ritchie – Director Guy Ritchie gets his day on September 10.
Julia Sawalha – It's going to be an "Absolutely Fabulous" birthday for Julia Sawalha on September 9.
Tisha Campbell-Martin – Damn Gina! "Martin" star Tisha Campbell-Martin is 50 on October 13.
Sam Rockwell – Salute revered actor Sam Rockwell on November 5.
Kelly Rutherford – "Gosspi Girl" star Kelly Rutherford turns 50 on November 6.
Parker Posey – Indie darling actress Parker Posey turns 50 on November 8.
Tracy Morgan – Funnyman Tracy Morgan turns 50 on November 10.
Brenden Fraser – It's a birthday wrap on December 3 for 'The Mummy" star Brendan Fraser.
Kurt Angle – Wrestler and actor Kurt Angle blows out 50 candles on December 9.
Casper Van Dien – Actor Casper Van Dien is 50 on December 18.