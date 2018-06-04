A Father's Day deal you can't miss! 50% off themed subscription boxes for Dad

Story highlights A CrateJoy subscription will bring Dad a new festive box every month

Want to give Dad the gift that keeps on giving? Look no further than a good old subscription box. These boxes get shipped to Dad's doorstep monthly and feature many different goodies that he can enjoy. And because these packages come in such a wide variety of genres, ranging from stylish socks to premium cocktail ingredients, there's a box to suit Dad no matter what he loves to do in his free time.

As an added bonus, we've got a special deal for CNN Underscored subscribers. Use promo code CNNDEAL50 for half off the first box of your CrateJoy subscription. These festive boxes will make it feel like Father's Day every time one arrives. But act fast, because this deal expires on June 17. Here are some of your options.

1. Sleuth Kings ($14.98, originally $29.95; cratejoy.com)

Help Dad stay on top of his problem-solving game with this interactive monthly mystery. Each month, subscribers receive a box full of puzzles, evidence and more. One monthly subscriber left a review saying that she and her husband had "a great time" solving the mystery together.

2. Shaker & Spoon ($25, originally $50; cratejoy.com)

Shaker and Spoon is designed to teach people how to make professional-quality cocktails. Each month, subscribers receive all the necessary ingredients and instructions on how to concoct the recipe.

3. The Deadbolt Mystery Society ($12.50, originally $24.99; cratejoy.com)

Dad will love the suspense as he solves the monthly Deadbolt Mystery Society box. Inside each box, there's everything needed to solve a case. This box was created by the inventive minds behind the Deadbolt Escape Rooms and features characters found at Deadbolt Escape Rooms.

4. SumoJerky (Prices range from $7.48 to $36.38, originally $14.95 to $72.76; cratejoy.com)

SumoJerky delivers artisan beef jerky straight to subscribers' homes. There are three subscription options: two, six or 12 bags. This jerky is minimally processed and contains less than 5 grams of sugar per serving. A great option for paleo or keto dieters, this is a snack Dad's diet can handle.

5. Southern Scholar Socks ($7.50, originally $15; cratejoy.com)

Give Dad's wardrobe an upgrade with the Southern Socks subscription. Each month, he'll get comfortable socks in cool colors and patterns.

6. Baseball Cards of the Month Club ($4.50, originally $8.99; cratejoy.com)

The Baseball Cards of the Month Club is a unique gift for baseball fans. Each month, Dad will receive custom-made baseball cards and card packs. Subscriptions can be varied to suit every type of fan. And Dad can look forward to adding to his card collection each month.

7. The Nocturnal Reader's Box ($17.50, originally $35; cratejoy.com)

Is Dad into reading? Does he enjoy horror, sci-fi, fantasy and psychological thrillers? Give him the Nocturnal Reader's Box, which includes six to eight items in each box. It's a $60 to $80 value, including two books (one new release and one previously released title), wearable items, a bookmark and a custom art print.

8. Urban Sprouts ($4.98, originally $9.99; cratejoy.com)

Urban Sprouts ships organically grown succulents directly to subscribers' doors. Each box comes with a care and planting info card and access to Urban Sprouts plant experts should any questions arise.

9. New England's Finest ($24.50, originally $49.00; cratejoy.com)

CrateJoy tells us this is one of its newest, most popular boxes. One look inside and the reason is obvious. New England's Finest delivers a curated box of gourmet foods to subscribers each month. Inside, there are always four to six products from local businesses. Each box has a theme and ships free to anywhere in the US. Additionally, for every 10 boxes sold, New England's Finest donates one of its boxes to a family receiving care at Boston Children's Hospital.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.