Philippines President Duterte sparks outrage with 'misogynist' kiss

(CNN) Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has sparked outrage after kissing a woman on the lips during a meet and greet event in South Korea.

Opposition senator Risa Hontiveros described the act as a "despicable display of sexism and grave abuse of authority," and accused the controversial leader of acting like a "feudal king."

In the incident in Seoul on Sunday, part of the Filipino leader's official visit to South Korea, Duterte called two overseas Filipino workers (OFW) onstage.

After offering each woman a copy of a book, reportedly a title which is critical of the Catholic church, he pecked one of the two women on the cheek.

As the other presented the side of her face, Duterte instead gestured to his lips, indicating that he wanted the woman to kiss him squarely on the mouth, to whoops and cheers from the crowd.

