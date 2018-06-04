Duterte's kiss was 'act of endearment,' spokesman says

(CNN) A very public kiss between Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and a Filipina woman on stage in Seoul was an "act of endearment" toward Filipino workers, his spokesman said.

The controversial kiss, which came during Duterte's meeting with members of the Filipino diaspora in South Korea on Sunday, was met with cheers at the event and condemnation by opposition politicians, women's rights activists and social media users.

Calling it a "light moment that is very accepted in the culture of Filipinos," presidential spokesman Harry Roque told CNN affiliate CNN Philippines Monday that the kiss was "what makes the President popular among our people."

Opponents of the outspoken, controversial leader said that it was misogynistic and an abuse of power.

Women's rights group Gabriela condemned the spectacle as the "disgusting theatrics of a misogynist president who feels entitled to demean, humiliate or disrespect women according to his whim."

Read More