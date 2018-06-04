(CNN)Here's what you might have missed this Friday on CNN:
-- President Trump asserts he has an "absolute right" to pardon himself from the Russia probe. But he adds "why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?" The White House later gave a statement saying the President is "certainly not" above the law.
-- The Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Colorado baker who refused to bake a cake for a gay couple. The 7-2 ruling may not have set a precedent on religious liberty questions, though. The court also declined to set a precedent for whether an undocumented teen in US custody can get an abortion. A DOJ statement supported the decision.
-- Former President George H.W. Bush was released from the hospital after treatment for low blood pressure, his spokesperson says.
-- Christmas came early for iPhone users. CEO Tim Cook headlined today's Apple event, unveiling iOS 12 and all the features that come with it.
-- Troubles keep mounting for EPA administrator Scott Pruitt. After his department faced criticism for ordering a $1,560 set of pens, he might face more backlash for using his staff to try to buy a used mattress from the Trump International Hotel.
-- Tennis star Serena Williams pulled out of her scheduled match with Maria Sharapova at the French open due to injury.
-- Africa made several headlines today: Nigeria's army freed 148 Boko Haram hostages, half of whom were children; Maria and Consolata Mwakikuti, conjoined twins from Tanzania, died at 21 and police say this Nigerian politician is linked to a bank heist that killed 33 people.