More dangers loom after Guatemala volcano eruption kills 25 people

(CNN) Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted with deadly fury, but now more hazards threaten grieving residents.

At least 25 people were killed after the volcano erupted Sunday, spewing a river of lava and plumes of smoke almost 6 miles into the air, said CONRED, the government agency for disaster reduction.

Another 15 people have been hospitalized, including 12 children -- some of whom suffered severe burns, the health ministry said.

Volcanic ash had spread in a 12-mile radius and winds could carry the cloud even farther, officials said. neighborhoods were covered with ash.

Residents flee El Rodeo village after the Fuego volcano erupted.

Survivor Consuelo Hernandez told the disaster agency some of her relatives were buried. Images from the scene showed a firefighter weeping.

Read More