Thousands of acres ablaze in California, Colorado and New Mexico

(CNN) Massive wildfires in California, Colorado and New Mexico have torched thousands of acres and forced hundreds to evacuate their homes.

A vegetation fire in Laguna Beach, California, about 50 miles south of Los Angeles has torched about 250 acres and is being fought by over 400 firefighters, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. There was 0% containment as of Saturday night.

No injuries or damaged structures have been reported in the fire that's been dubbed the Aliso Fire, but evacuations are underway in the Top of the World neighborhoods in Laguna Beach. By Saturday, about 2,000 Laguna Beach residents had been evacuated.

Colorado fire prompts state of local disaster

A blaze known as the 416 Fire in Colorado's La Plata County has burned 1,100 acres, US Forest Service spokesman Jim Mackensen told CNN on Saturday.

