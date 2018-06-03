Silent forms of protest make bold statements at Parkland graduation

(CNN) Silver and burgundy are the official colors of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. But members of the school community used the color orange and other symbols to make statements without raising their voices at Sunday's graduation.

Numerous members of the class of 2018 wore sashes bearing the message #MSDStrong, the school's rallying cry after the February mass shooting.

Others kept the theme of gun violence front and center in Sunday's commencement ceremony.

Orange is a recurring motif in the fight for stricter gun control, inspired by the color that hunters wear to protect themselves. As representatives of a generation that's saying "never again" to gun violence, some survivors of the shooting incorporated orange into their graduation regalia.

Senior David Hogg, a prominent voice in the Never Again movement, wore an orange cap with a price tag for $1.05 attached to the tassel. According to Never Again, the price tag is intended to represent how much each student in Florida is worth to Republican Senator Marco Rubio based on how much money he received from the National Rifle Association.

