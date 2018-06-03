Hamptons 'builder to the stars' among those feared dead in plane crash off Long Island

(CNN) A prominent builder, known for erecting mansions in the Hamptons for wealthy celebrities, was aboard a small plane that crashed off the coast of Long Island on Saturday.

East Hampton Police say Bernard Krupinski, 70, his wife Bonnie Krupinski, 70, their grandson William Maerove, 22, and pilot John Dollard, 47, were on the plane when it crashed.

Krupinski, a East Hampton native, was a well-known businessman who built luxury homes for Martha Stewart and Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley, among others, according to his website. A 1992 New York Times profile called him "Contractor to the Stars."

The Piper PA31 Navajo plane went down Saturday afternoon about a mile off of Indian Wells Beach, according to a statement from the US Coast Guard. The beach is in Amagansett, near the eastern tip of Long Island.

Two bodies have been recovered and two people are still missing. Coast Guard rescue crews, local agencies, fishing vessels, and shore units continue to search the area for survivors.

