A solemn graduation for Marjory Stoneman Douglas seniors

Parkland, Florida (CNN) Nearly four months after the Parkland, Florida, community was devastated by a deadly school shooting , seniors at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School gathered on Sunday to receive their diplomas.

Ahead of the ceremony at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, MSD teacher Darren Levine told CNN the mood was somber.

"There's definitely a solemn feel mixed with joy, which is weird," Levine said.

From left: Meadow Pollack, Carmen Schentrup, Nicholas Dworet and Joaquin Oliver. Each of them would have been graduating on Sunday.

It was an emotional scene, according to Levine. Manuel ran up the aisle between the graduating students to loud cheers and applause as the crowd gave him a standing ovation.

Hunter Pollack, brother of victim Meadow Pollack , was also expected to receive his sister's diploma in her stead.

Some of the students decorated the slates of their caps with homages to their lost friends.

One of Meadow's best friends, Carley Ogozaly, decorated her cap with a picture of Meadow and the words, "We are still in this together."

Other students like David Hogg -- who has become a prominent voice in the shooting's aftermath -- used their caps to make a political statement.

He shared a photo of his cap, painted orange, with a price tag that read "$1.05" on Twitter.

"Thanks for the tassel @marcorubio," Hogg wrote.

Student activists wore similar price tags at the March for Our Lives rally in March as a dig at Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and the National Rifle Association. The figure is meant to represent how much each student in Florida is worth to Rubio, based on how much money he received from the NRA.

Students weren't the only ones making a statement. Some teachers used orange lipstick to draw strips beneath their eyes as part of a movement called the Lipstick Lobby . The shade of lipstick was meant to draw attention to the issue of gun violence.

The mother of Carmen Schentrup, another senior killed in the shooting, wore orange lipstick in movement's advertising campaign.

On Sunday morning, Jeff Foster, the AP Government teacher and grand marshal of the graduation, took to Twitter to let his students know they had his support.

"Today is going to be emotional," he wrote. "Just know that I will always be there for you. I love you."