Residents stranded with no power and water in area cut off by lava in Hawaii

(CNN) Nearly a dozen people are stranded in an area cut off by lava following "vigorous eruptions" from the Kilauea volcano, Hawaii authorities announced Sunday.

Hawaii Civil Defense Service officials said they went through the neighborhood to warn residents this was their last chance to evacuate before their final escape route was cut off by lava.

Some chose to stay in the area, which now has no power, cell reception, landlines or county water, officials said.

Authorities are planning to airlift people out if the lava spreads farther and endangers the dozen or so holdouts. Some said they were staying because they had nowhere else to go, officials said.

At least 87 homes have been destroyed by the Kilauea volcano eruption in Hawaii in the four weeks since lava began flowing, Hawaii Civil Defense spokesman Talmadge Magno said Friday.

