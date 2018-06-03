FBI agent loses his gun during dance-floor backflip, accidentally shoots bar patron

(CNN) An FBI agent's backflip at a club looked pretty impressive -- until he lost his gun and accidentally shot someone.

Video of the off-duty agent showed him unleashing a torrent of dance moves at a Denver bar early Saturday before launching into a back handspring.

But mid-flip, his weapon flew out from his waistband holster.

The agent lunged for his gun but accidentally fired it as he was picking it back up, Denver police said.

One person was struck in the lower leg but is expected to survive, Denver police said.

