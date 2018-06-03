Breaking News

FBI agent loses his gun during dance-floor backflip, accidentally shoots bar patron

By Holly Yan and Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

Updated 11:26 AM ET, Sun June 3, 2018

(CNN)An FBI agent's dance-floor backflip looked pretty impressive -- until he lost his gun and accidentally shot someone.

Video of the off-duty agent showed him unleashing a torrent of dance moves at a Denver bar early Saturday before launching into a back handspring.
But mid-flip, his weapon flew out from his waistband holster.
The off-duty law enforcement officer lost his gun as he performed a back handspring.
The agent lunged for his gun but accidentally fired it as he was picking it back up, Denver police said.
    As the FBI agent grabbed his gun it accidentally fired, police say.
    One person was struck in the lower leg but is expected to survive, Denver police said.
    Authorities have not identified the agent because he was not arrested, Denver police community resource officer Marika Putnam said.
    The accidental shooting took place at the Mile High Spirits bar and live music venue.
    Denver police will continue investigating the incident, and the district attorney's office will determine whether charges will be filed against the agent.
    It's unclear whether the off-duty agent had been drinking at the time.
    The incident occurred at Mile High Spirits, a bar, distillery and live music venue near Coors Field.