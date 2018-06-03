Actor Benedict Cumberbatch saves cyclist from muggers

(CNN) It was a case of life imitating art as British actor Benedict Cumberbatch -- known for playing superhero Doctor Strange in the Marvel movies -- fought off a group of assailants attempting to mug a delivery cyclist.

Cumberbatch, 41, reportedly jumped out of his Uber cab to help a cyclist from the food delivery company Deliveroo, who was being attacked by a group of would-be muggers in central London.

Deliveroo thanked Cumberbatch in a tweet on Saturday, describing his actions as brave.

"Deliveroo riders are heroes -- their safety is our priority and any violence against them is totally unacceptable," the delivery company said

Thank you Benedict Cumberbatch for your brave actions. Deliveroo riders are heroes - their safety is our priority and any violence against them is totally unacceptable. So on behalf of everyone at deliveroo: thank you. pic.twitter.com/NGCkQB3z7J — Deliveroo (@Deliveroo) June 2, 2018

The cyclist, who was in his 20s, was making a delivery when four men pounced on him and punched him in the face in an attempt to take his bike, London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Read More