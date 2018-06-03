Breaking News

London Sevens: Fiji takes command of series with victory over South Africa

By George Ramsay, CNN

Updated 3:08 PM ET, Sun June 3, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Fiji&#39;s Josua Tuisova looks for an offload in the final of the London Sevens against South Africa. His side ran out 21-19 victors to take control of the series.
Photos: Rugby Sevens 2017-18
London, EnglandFiji's Josua Tuisova looks for an offload in the final of the London Sevens against South Africa. His side ran out 21-19 victors to take control of the series.
Hide Caption
1 of 15
New Zealand&#39;s Black Ferns inflicted the heaviest ever series defeat on Australia in the final of the Canada Sevens, scoring eight tries in a 46-0 demolition of their rivals.
Photos: Rugby Sevens 2017-18
Langford, CanadaNew Zealand's Black Ferns inflicted the heaviest ever series defeat on Australia in the final of the Canada Sevens, scoring eight tries in a 46-0 demolition of their rivals.
Hide Caption
2 of 15
Fiji moved to the top of the standings with a tense victory over Australia in Singapore.
Photos: Rugby Sevens 2017-18
SingaporeFiji moved to the top of the standings with a tense victory over Australia in Singapore.
Hide Caption
3 of 15
New Zealand&#39;s Black Ferns backed up &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2018/04/15/sport/commonwealth-games-2018-new-zealand-win-first-womens-rugby-sevens-gold-spt/index.html&quot;&gt;Commonwealth gold&lt;/a&gt; with silverware in Japan after a 24-12 victory over France in final.
Photos: Rugby Sevens 2017-18
Kitakyushu, JapanNew Zealand's Black Ferns backed up Commonwealth gold with silverware in Japan after a 24-12 victory over France in final.
Hide Caption
4 of 15
Fiji made history in Hong Kong -- the &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2018/04/06/sport/hong-kong-rugby-hsbc-sevens-world-series-fiji-spt-intl/index.html&quot;&gt;most famous and best-loved leg&lt;/a&gt; of the Sevens World Series -- by winning a fourth consecutive title, &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2018/04/08/sport/fiji-hong-kong-sevens-kenya-spt/index.html&quot;&gt;defeating Kenya 24-12&lt;/a&gt; in the final.
Photos: Rugby Sevens 2017-18
Hong KongFiji made history in Hong Kong -- the most famous and best-loved leg of the Sevens World Series -- by winning a fourth consecutive title, defeating Kenya 24-12 in the final.
Hide Caption
5 of 15
Japan gained a berth in next year&#39;s Sevens World Series with a 19-14 victory over Germany in the qualifier event.
Photos: Rugby Sevens 2017-18
Hong KongJapan gained a berth in next year's Sevens World Series with a 19-14 victory over Germany in the qualifier event.
Hide Caption
6 of 15
Fiji fans celebrate in Vancouver where their country secured its second win of the Sevens World Series.
Photos: Rugby Sevens 2017-18
Vancouver, CanandaFiji fans celebrate in Vancouver where their country secured its second win of the Sevens World Series.
Hide Caption
7 of 15
Kenya was the tournament&#39;s surprise package. Playing in its first final since Singapore in 2016, it eventually went down 31-12 to Fiji.
Photos: Rugby Sevens 2017-18
Vancouver, CanandaKenya was the tournament's surprise package. Playing in its first final since Singapore in 2016, it eventually went down 31-12 to Fiji.
Hide Caption
8 of 15
There was an historic result in Vegas as the Eagles lifted the trophy for the first time on home soil with a 28-0 victory over Argentina in the final. It was just the second title USA has won, the first coming in London in 2015.
Photos: Rugby Sevens 2017-18
Las Vegas, USAThere was an historic result in Vegas as the Eagles lifted the trophy for the first time on home soil with a 28-0 victory over Argentina in the final. It was just the second title USA has won, the first coming in London in 2015.
Hide Caption
9 of 15
Fiji overturned a first-half deficit against South Africa to &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2018/02/05/sport/hamilton-rugby-sevens-fiji-south-africa/index.html&quot;&gt;claim its first title of the season&lt;/a&gt; in Hamilton -- the first time the town has hosted a Sevens World Series tournament after the New Zealand leg was moved from Wellington.
Photos: Rugby Sevens 2017-18
Hamilton, New ZealandFiji overturned a first-half deficit against South Africa to claim its first title of the season in Hamilton -- the first time the town has hosted a Sevens World Series tournament after the New Zealand leg was moved from Wellington.
Hide Caption
10 of 15
Australia&#39;s women continued their storming start to the season &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2018/01/29/sport/sydney-australia-rugby-sevens-world-series/index.html&quot;&gt;in Sydney&lt;/a&gt;. Tim Walsh&#39;s side became the first team ever to go a whole tournament without conceding a point.
Photos: Rugby Sevens 2017-18
Sydney, AustraliaAustralia's women continued their storming start to the season in Sydney. Tim Walsh's side became the first team ever to go a whole tournament without conceding a point.
Hide Caption
11 of 15
There was more good news to come for home fans that weekend. The men &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2018/01/29/sport/sydney-australia-rugby-sevens-world-series/index.html&quot;&gt;eased past South Africa 29-0&lt;/a&gt; in the final, with Ben O&#39;Donnell (pictured) grabbing a brace.
Photos: Rugby Sevens 2017-18
Sydney, AustraliaThere was more good news to come for home fans that weekend. The men eased past South Africa 29-0 in the final, with Ben O'Donnell (pictured) grabbing a brace.
Hide Caption
12 of 15
The All Blacks claimed a first tournament victory since March 2016 in Cape Town, &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2017/12/11/sport/rugby-sevens-world-series-round-two-cape-town-new-zealand-haka/index.html&quot;&gt;toppling Argentina &lt;/a&gt;in the final.
Photos: Rugby Sevens 2017-18
Cape Town, South AfricaThe All Blacks claimed a first tournament victory since March 2016 in Cape Town, toppling Argentina in the final.
Hide Caption
13 of 15
Having finished second to New Zealand in last season&#39;s overall standings, Australia&#39;s women got their campaign off to winning ways by &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/12/04/sport/rugby-sevens-world-series-dubai-round-one-south-africa/index.html&quot;&gt;overwhelming the US 34-0&lt;/a&gt; in the opening tournament in Dubai.
Photos: Rugby Sevens 2017-18
Dubai, UAEHaving finished second to New Zealand in last season's overall standings, Australia's women got their campaign off to winning ways by overwhelming the US 34-0 in the opening tournament in Dubai.
Hide Caption
14 of 15
Last year&#39;s world champion South Africa started this season as they ended the last. The Blitzboks &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/12/04/sport/rugby-sevens-world-series-dubai-round-one-south-africa/index.html&quot;&gt;saw off New Zealand 24-12&lt;/a&gt; in the UAE.
Photos: Rugby Sevens 2017-18
Dubai, UAELast year's world champion South Africa started this season as they ended the last. The Blitzboks saw off New Zealand 24-12 in the UAE.
Hide Caption
15 of 15
fiji tuisova london sevenscanada sevens black ferns portia woodmanfiji singapore sevens headerblack ferns new zealand sevens kitakyushufiji teasejapan hong kong sevens 2018fiji fans vancouver canada rugby sevenskenya rugby sevens vancouver usa sevens header las vegasPaula Dranisinukula fiji sevens hamiltonrugby sevens season so far 4rugby sevens season so far 5rugby sevens season so far 3rugby sevens season so far 6rugby sevens season so far 2

Story highlights

  • Fiji 21-17 South Africa
  • Incredible run of form continues for Fiji
  • Sevens season concludes next week

(CNN)Fiji made it four wins on the bounce in the Sevens World Series, overcoming South Africa 21-17 in a tight encounter at London's Twickenham Stadium.

The victory -- Fiji's fourth in the English capital -- was a crucial one. The Pacific Islanders are now seven points clear of South Africa at the top of the overall standings with one tournament remaining in Paris next weekend.
There were plenty of vocal Fijian fans cheering their side, which was bolstered by the inclusion of fifteen-aside specialists Josua Tuisova and Player of the Final Semi Radradra.
    "There were a lot of new boys in the squad but we performed as a team," said captain Jerry Tuwai, "that's why we overcame South Africa today.
    "We are so blessed that we have a lot of supporters here."
    Read More
    Fiji&#39;s spectacular sand dune workout
    fiji rugby sevens sigatoka sand dunes nadroga intl spt_00003001

      JUST WATCHED

      Fiji's spectacular sand dune workout

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Fiji's spectacular sand dune workout 01:30
    READ: When rugby stars are 'too nervous to take the field'
    Fiji got off to a testing start when Sevuloni Mocenacagi was yellow carded from kick-off and South Africa took the lead shortly after through Stedman Gans.
    The Pacific Islanders replied just before halftime when Tuisova, usually seen wreaking havoc for French club side Toulon, barged through the South African defense to run in from 50 meters.
    Restored to a full complement, Fiji started the second period well when Paula Dranisinukula crossed early on, only for Ruhan Nel to reply immediately for the Blitzboks.
    Scores were now coming thick and fast, with Jasa Veremalua crossing for Fiji after a sweeping move from the restart to give his side a nine-point cushion. Zain Davids replied for South Africa, but it proved too little too late.
    Seruwaia Tuwa: Mother of Fiji&#39;s rugby hero
    Seruwaia Tuwa: Mother of Fiji's rugby hero

      JUST WATCHED

      Seruwaia Tuwa: Mother of Fiji's rugby hero

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Seruwaia Tuwa: Mother of Fiji's rugby hero 02:30
    READ: Swapping sacks for sevens in the off-season
    Fiji is now in the driving seat to win a third World Series title in four years, thanks largely to a remarkable run of form in the second half of the season that has seen five wins in the past six competitions.
    Elsewhere in the tournament, Ireland, an invitational team playing in its first World Series event since 2004, proved a surprise package.
    The men in green enjoyed an incredible run of results that culminated in a 21-19 victory over hosts England to take the bronze medal.
    Visit cnn.com/rugby for more news and videos
    Kenya scooped the tournament's remaining piece of silverware, beating Wales 33-19 to win the Challenge Trophy.
    The final standings of this year's World Series will be decided in Paris next weekend.