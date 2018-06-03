Story highlights Fiji 21-17 South Africa

Incredible run of form continues for Fiji

Sevens season concludes next week

(CNN) Fiji made it four wins on the bounce in the Sevens World Series, overcoming South Africa 21-17 in a tight encounter at London's Twickenham Stadium.

The victory -- Fiji's fourth in the English capital -- was a crucial one. The Pacific Islanders are now seven points clear of South Africa at the top of the overall standings with one tournament remaining in Paris next weekend.

There were plenty of vocal Fijian fans cheering their side, which was bolstered by the inclusion of fifteen-aside specialists Josua Tuisova and Player of the Final Semi Radradra.

"There were a lot of new boys in the squad but we performed as a team," said captain Jerry Tuwai , "that's why we overcame South Africa today.

"We are so blessed that we have a lot of supporters here."