Breaking News

What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos

Updated 8:23 PM ET, Sun June 3, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

JR Smith (5) of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles in the closing seconds of regulation as LeBron James (23) attempts to direct the offense against the Golden State Warriors&lt;a href=&quot;https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2779161-jr-smith-on-forgetting-score-in-game-1-cant-say-i-was-sure-of-anything&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals&lt;/a&gt; on Thursday, May 31, in Oakland, California.
Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos
JR Smith (5) of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles in the closing seconds of regulation as LeBron James (23) attempts to direct the offense against the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals on Thursday, May 31, in Oakland, California.
Hide Caption
1 of 20
Serena Williams of the United States celebrates during the ladies singles second round match against Ashleigh Barty of Australia during day five of the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros on Thursday, May 31, in Paris, France.
Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos
Serena Williams of the United States celebrates during the ladies singles second round match against Ashleigh Barty of Australia during day five of the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros on Thursday, May 31, in Paris, France.
Hide Caption
2 of 20
Zinedine Zidane, manager of Real Madrid, walks down the tunnel following his side&#39;s victory in the UEFA Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Liverpool on Saturday, May 26, in Kiev, Ukraine. Less than a week later, &lt;a href=&quot;http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2778783&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Zidane shocked the soccer world&lt;/a&gt; by announcing he would be stepping down as manager.
Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos
Zinedine Zidane, manager of Real Madrid, walks down the tunnel following his side's victory in the UEFA Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Liverpool on Saturday, May 26, in Kiev, Ukraine. Less than a week later, Zidane shocked the soccer world by announcing he would be stepping down as manager.
Hide Caption
3 of 20
Race winner Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Red Bull Racing celebrates with a swan dive into the swimming pool of the Red Bull Energy Station after the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday, May 27, in Monte Carlo.
Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos
Race winner Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Red Bull Racing celebrates with a swan dive into the swimming pool of the Red Bull Energy Station after the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday, May 27, in Monte Carlo.
Hide Caption
4 of 20
On Friday, June 1, Chicago White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar throws out a ceremonial first pitch. In April, he suffered a brain hemorrhage prior to a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Milwaukee Brewers at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos
On Friday, June 1, Chicago White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar throws out a ceremonial first pitch. In April, he suffered a brain hemorrhage prior to a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Milwaukee Brewers at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Hide Caption
5 of 20
New York Mets centerfielder Michael Conforto can&#39;t get to a single by the Atlanta Braves&#39; Dansby Swanson during the eighth inning on Tuesday, May 29, in Atlanta. The Braves won, 7-6.
Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos
New York Mets centerfielder Michael Conforto can't get to a single by the Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson during the eighth inning on Tuesday, May 29, in Atlanta. The Braves won, 7-6.
Hide Caption
6 of 20
A racer hits a silt bed during prerunning for the 50th Baja 500 on Wednesday, May 30 in Colonet, Mexico.
Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos
A racer hits a silt bed during prerunning for the 50th Baja 500 on Wednesday, May 30 in Colonet, Mexico.
Hide Caption
7 of 20
Kolten Wong (16) of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates with his teammates after hitting a walk-off home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the ninth inning at Busch Stadium on Saturday, June 2, in St. Louis, Missouri.
Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos
Kolten Wong (16) of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates with his teammates after hitting a walk-off home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the ninth inning at Busch Stadium on Saturday, June 2, in St. Louis, Missouri.
Hide Caption
8 of 20
Kei Nishikori of Japan cools down with an ice bag during his men&#39;s singles first round match against Maxime Janvier of France during day one of the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros on Sunday, May 27, in Paris, France.
Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos
Kei Nishikori of Japan cools down with an ice bag during his men's singles first round match against Maxime Janvier of France during day one of the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros on Sunday, May 27, in Paris, France.
Hide Caption
9 of 20
Braden Holtby (70) of the Washington Capitals looks on during pregame introductions prior to the game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena on Saturday, June 2, in Washington, DC.
Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos
Braden Holtby (70) of the Washington Capitals looks on during pregame introductions prior to the game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena on Saturday, June 2, in Washington, DC.
Hide Caption
10 of 20
Jack Burkes, foreground, and Cole Catalano swim in the water in the outfield following heavy rainfall before the start of the Missouri State-Tennessee Tech NCAA college baseball regional tournament game in Oxford, Missouri on Friday, June 1.
Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos
Jack Burkes, foreground, and Cole Catalano swim in the water in the outfield following heavy rainfall before the start of the Missouri State-Tennessee Tech NCAA college baseball regional tournament game in Oxford, Missouri on Friday, June 1.
Hide Caption
11 of 20
Montpellier&#39;s players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Final match HBC Nantes vs HB Montpellier at the EHF Pokal men&#39;s Champions League Final Four competition on Sunday, May 27, in Cologne, Germany.
Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos
Montpellier's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Final match HBC Nantes vs HB Montpellier at the EHF Pokal men's Champions League Final Four competition on Sunday, May 27, in Cologne, Germany.
Hide Caption
12 of 20
LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers arrives for Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals on Thursday, May 31, in Oakland, California.
Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos
LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers arrives for Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals on Thursday, May 31, in Oakland, California.
Hide Caption
13 of 20
Washington&#39;s Trysten Melhart (2) slides home past Oregon&#39;s Gwen Svekis (21) during an NCAA softball Women&#39;s College World Series game in Oklahoma City, Friday, June 1.
Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos
Washington's Trysten Melhart (2) slides home past Oregon's Gwen Svekis (21) during an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game in Oklahoma City, Friday, June 1.
Hide Caption
14 of 20
Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana (13) battle for the puck in front of a group of fans dressed as Elvis in the first period in game one of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final on Monday, May 28 in Las Vegas.
Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos
Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana (13) battle for the puck in front of a group of fans dressed as Elvis in the first period in game one of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final on Monday, May 28 in Las Vegas.
Hide Caption
15 of 20
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees has his batting helmet knocked off by a foul ball during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, May 30, in New York City.
Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees has his batting helmet knocked off by a foul ball during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, May 30, in New York City.
Hide Caption
16 of 20
Corgi dogs race during the SoCal &quot;Corgi Nationals&quot; championship at the Santa Anita Horse Racetrack in Arcadia, California on Sunday, May 27. The event saw hundreds of Corgi dogs compete for the fastest dog title at the event.
Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos
Corgi dogs race during the SoCal "Corgi Nationals" championship at the Santa Anita Horse Racetrack in Arcadia, California on Sunday, May 27. The event saw hundreds of Corgi dogs compete for the fastest dog title at the event.
Hide Caption
17 of 20
Paola Ogechi Egonu of Italy attacks during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Hong Kong match between Japan and Italy on Tuesday, May 29, in Hong Kong.
Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos
Paola Ogechi Egonu of Italy attacks during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Hong Kong match between Japan and Italy on Tuesday, May 29, in Hong Kong.
Hide Caption
18 of 20
Kyle Walker of England spits water out prior to the International Friendly match between England and Nigeria at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 2, in London, England.
Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos
Kyle Walker of England spits water out prior to the International Friendly match between England and Nigeria at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 2, in London, England.
Hide Caption
19 of 20
Racegoers are silhouetted as they attend the derby day of the 2018 Investec Derby Festival, at Epsom Downs Racecourse, in England, on Saturday, June 2. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/05/27/sport/gallery/what-a-shot-sports-0528/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See 28 amazing sports photo from last week &lt;/a&gt;
Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos
Racegoers are silhouetted as they attend the derby day of the 2018 Investec Derby Festival, at Epsom Downs Racecourse, in England, on Saturday, June 2. See 28 amazing sports photo from last week
Hide Caption
20 of 20
01 what a shot 060402 what a shot 060403 what a shot 0604 RESTRICTED04 what a shot 060405 what a shot 0604 RESTRICTED06 what a shot 0604 RESTRICTED07 what a shot 0604 RESTRICTED08 what a shot 060409 what a shot 060410 what a shot 060411 what a shot 060412 what a shot 060413 what a shot 060414 what a shot 060415 what a shot 0604 RESTRICTED16 what a shot 060417 what a shot 060418 what a shot 0604 RESTRICTED19 what a shot 060420 what a shot 0604
Take a look at 20 amazing sports photos from May 27 through June 3.