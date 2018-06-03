Photos: What a shot! 20 amazing sports photos JR Smith (5) of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles in the closing seconds of regulation as LeBron James (23) attempts to direct the offense against the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals on Thursday, May 31, in Oakland, California. Hide Caption 1 of 20

Serena Williams of the United States celebrates during the ladies singles second round match against Ashleigh Barty of Australia during day five of the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros on Thursday, May 31, in Paris, France.

Zinedine Zidane, manager of Real Madrid, walks down the tunnel following his side's victory in the UEFA Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Liverpool on Saturday, May 26, in Kiev, Ukraine. Less than a week later, Zidane shocked the soccer world by announcing he would be stepping down as manager.

Race winner Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Red Bull Racing celebrates with a swan dive into the swimming pool of the Red Bull Energy Station after the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday, May 27, in Monte Carlo.

On Friday, June 1, Chicago White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar throws out a ceremonial first pitch. In April, he suffered a brain hemorrhage prior to a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Milwaukee Brewers at Guaranteed Rate Field.

New York Mets centerfielder Michael Conforto can't get to a single by the Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson during the eighth inning on Tuesday, May 29, in Atlanta. The Braves won, 7-6.

A racer hits a silt bed during prerunning for the 50th Baja 500 on Wednesday, May 30 in Colonet, Mexico.

Kolten Wong (16) of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates with his teammates after hitting a walk-off home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the ninth inning at Busch Stadium on Saturday, June 2, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Kei Nishikori of Japan cools down with an ice bag during his men's singles first round match against Maxime Janvier of France during day one of the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros on Sunday, May 27, in Paris, France.

Braden Holtby (70) of the Washington Capitals looks on during pregame introductions prior to the game against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena on Saturday, June 2, in Washington, DC.

Jack Burkes, foreground, and Cole Catalano swim in the water in the outfield following heavy rainfall before the start of the Missouri State-Tennessee Tech NCAA college baseball regional tournament game in Oxford, Missouri on Friday, June 1.

Montpellier's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Final match HBC Nantes vs HB Montpellier at the EHF Pokal men's Champions League Final Four competition on Sunday, May 27, in Cologne, Germany.

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers arrives for Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals on Thursday, May 31, in Oakland, California.

Washington's Trysten Melhart (2) slides home past Oregon's Gwen Svekis (21) during an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game in Oklahoma City, Friday, June 1.

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana (13) battle for the puck in front of a group of fans dressed as Elvis in the first period in game one of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final on Monday, May 28 in Las Vegas.

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees has his batting helmet knocked off by a foul ball during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, May 30, in New York City.

Corgi dogs race during the SoCal "Corgi Nationals" championship at the Santa Anita Horse Racetrack in Arcadia, California on Sunday, May 27. The event saw hundreds of Corgi dogs compete for the fastest dog title at the event.

Paola Ogechi Egonu of Italy attacks during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Hong Kong match between Japan and Italy on Tuesday, May 29, in Hong Kong.

Kyle Walker of England spits water out prior to the International Friendly match between England and Nigeria at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 2, in London, England.