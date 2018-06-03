Breaking News

Trump to host Ramadan dinner

By Joe Ruiz and Boris Sanchez, CNN

Updated 9:40 AM ET, Sun June 3, 2018

Muslim men conduct Tarawih prayers, during which long portions of the Qur'an are recited, at the East London Mosque on the evening before the start of the holy month of Ramadan on June 28, 2014 in London, England.
(CNN)President Donald Trump will host a dinner at the White House this week celebrating the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The iftar is scheduled for Wednesday, according to Politico, which first reported Trump would host the dinner, and a guest list was not made available by the White House.
The event was not held last year, breaking nearly two decades of tradition by previous Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama.
As he also did last year, Trump released a statement in mid-May celebrating the start of Ramadan.
    During Ramadan, Muslims may not eat or drink from dawn to dusk, and the tradition of fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam. There are approximately 3.45 million Muslims in the United States as of 2017.