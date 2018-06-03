NYT highlights Pruitt's cozy relationship with a coal baron

Washington (CNN) EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt scored some premium tickets to one of the most highly sought after University of Kentucky basketball games thanks to a friend who happens to be a coal executive and major donor, The New York Times reports.

The news comes amid nearly a dozen inquiries by ethics watchdogs, federal auditors and congressional committees into Pruitt's actions at the helm of the federal government's environmental regulator.

According to the Times, Pruitt and his son, Cade, were photographed and recorded on video sitting in seats reserved for season ticket holders who donated at least $1 million to the school. The seats belong to Joseph Craft, a billionaire coal baron who leads Alliance Resource Partners -- the seventh largest coal mining company in the United States.

According to emails obtained by the Times, Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin planned to be with Pruitt's group, and the EPA's security detail and Kentucky state police were to accompany them.

An EPA spokesman told the Times that Pruitt paid Craft $130 in cash for each ticket. He also said that Pruitt and Craft are "longtime friends."

Read More