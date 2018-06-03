Trump rips FBI, DOJ for not notifying him of Manafort investigation

(CNN) President Donald Trump on Sunday questioned why the Justice Department or FBI did not notify him during the campaign that Paul Manafort was under investigation, insisting that Manafort would have never been hired if he had known.

"As only one of two people left who could become President, why wouldn't the FBI or Department of 'Justice' have told me that they were secretly investigating Paul Manafort (on charges that were 10 years old and had been previously dropped) during my campaign?" Trump wrote on Twitter Sunday morning. "Should have told me!"

In a second tweet, Trump downplayed Manafort's role on his campaign, saying the Republican strategist "came into the campaign very late and was with us for a short period of time," but "we should have been told that Comey and the boys were doing a number on him, and he wouldn't have been hired!"

Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg responded to Trump's tweets by saying the President was demonstrating "selective memory" about the reasons for Manafort's hiring.